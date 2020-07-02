India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US official tallies likely undercount deaths due to COVID-19: Study

US official tallies likely undercount deaths due to COVID-19: Study
July 02
11:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Official tallies of deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States underestimated the full increase in deaths associated with the pandemic in many states, according to a new study.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine on Wednesday, found that the number of deaths due to any cause increased by approximately 122,000 from March 1 to May 30, which was 28 per cent higher than the reported number of COVID-19 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

To estimate the burden of all deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States from March to May, researchers evaluated the numbers of US deaths from any cause and deaths from pneumonia, influenza, and COVID-19.

Evaluating unexplained increases in deaths due to all causes or attributed to nonspecific outcomes, such as pneumonia and influenza, can provide a more complete picture of the burden of COVID-19, according to the study.

The number of excess all-cause deaths was 28 per cent higher than the official tallies of COVID-19-reported deaths during that period, the study found.

Excess deaths provided an estimate of the full COVID-19 burden and indicated that official tallies likely undercounted deaths due to the virus. The mortality burden and the completeness of the tallies varied markedly between states, according to the study.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India Stop all the Aid to Nepal?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    US official tallies likely undercount deaths due to ... - https://t.co/di86Bs1J5o Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/LOkYyJJnyd
    h J R

    - July 2, 2020, 5:47 am

    #India now has over 6L corona ... - https://t.co/ESbx9W5q53 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/2Vxitdi46Q
    h J R

    - July 2, 2020, 5:45 am

    Priyanka to vacate 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow within time - https://t.co/t3cnszSCKJ Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/yEurc0WWvv
    h J R

    - July 2, 2020, 5:41 am

    Those responsible for Sopore killings should be held to account: #UN chief - https://t.co/5FoqePdmEO Get your newsâ€¦ https://t.co/8l8vj0O6kZ
    h J R

    - July 2, 2020, 5:20 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.