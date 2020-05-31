India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Â US Open considering tournament without fans

Â US Open considering tournament without fans
May 31
10:47 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The US Open is considering holding the Grand Slam in front of limited or possibly no fans, local media reported on Saturday.

With the tournament still on schedule, the United States Tennis Association, which oversees the annual event, said holding this year’s US Open with limited fans or without fans remains a possibility.

“The USTA continues to model many different scenarios regarding the 2020 US Open,” said Chris Widmaier, the USTA’s head of communications, according to Xinhua news agency. “Our top goal is to conduct the US Open in New York in our scheduled dates. To that end, we are modeling many potential scenarios which include both limited fans and potentially no fans on site for the event.”

The Open is scheduled to run from August 24 to September 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and Widmaier says there is a deadline of mid-June to make a decision on how to hold the event.

ATP and WTA events are cancelled until July 13. Wimbledon has already been canceled while the French Open, which would have been taking place this week, took the unique step of pushing its event back until the week after the US Open.

Some prominent players are unsure if there should be a return to competition this year. “I don’t think training would be a problem, but competing is very difficult,” defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal said earlier this month. “It’s a moment to be responsible and coherent, so I don’t see how we can travel every week to a different country.”

“I would be OK playing without fans, even though that’s not what we want, but unfortunately, from what I’m seeing, even though things are improving, for our sport I don’t see it prudent to be competing again any time soon.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India-China troop clash video content not ... - https://t.co/YH1blJiRDl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/q80Wid2eNA
    h J R

    - May 31, 2020, 12:39 pm

    Aus PM makes '#Samosas', wishes to share with Modi - https://t.co/dsj5TFi00L Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/8O2c7IBi3F
    h J R

    - May 31, 2020, 12:37 pm

    #Trump to include #India, #Russia, #Australia, S.Korea in #G7 - https://t.co/jjPMf0BaOf Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/47jIFdySz4
    h J R

    - May 31, 2020, 12:34 pm

    Options may be to cancel it this year: #MCC chief #Sangakkara on WT20 - https://t.co/O5SYpe27tQ Get your news featâ€¦ https://t.co/W4csdUiHHt
    h J R

    - May 31, 2020, 5:27 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.