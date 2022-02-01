India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US pauses Masood Khan’s appointment as Pak Ambassador

US pauses Masood Khan’s appointment as Pak Ambassador
February 01
12:51 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The US State Department has been taking unusually long to process the appointment of Pakistans Ambassador-designate to Washington, Masood Khan and the delay has triggered an impression of a pause in the process, Dawn reported.

Khan, who served as President of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) till last August, was nominated as Ambassador to the US in November. He had previously served as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva and New York and as Ambassador to China. Khan was to replace the outgoing Ambassador of Pakistan in Washington Asad Majeed Khan.

The request for agreement for Masood Khan had been sent to the State Department in the second week of November, a Pakistani diplomat said. The agreement is the approval of a designated diplomat by the receiving state.

Normally, the State Department took four to six weeks to issue agreements for Pakistani ambassadors in the past, a former foreign secretary said. “This time they are taking unusually long,” Dawn news quoted another diplomat as saying.

The delay has occurred at a time when ties between the two allies have turned increasingly frosty due to the geopolitical environment.

The US interest in Pakistan has waned after it pulled out of Afghanistan. Moreover, Washington looks at ties with Pakistan from the prism of its strategic competition with China, although Islamabad has repeatedly said that it was not part of any camp politics.

“While I’m encouraged that the State Department has reportedly placed a pause on approving Masood Khan as the new ambassador from Pakistan, a pause is not enough. I urge you to reject any diplomatic credentials presented to you by Masood Khan and reject any effort by the government of Pakistan to install this jihadist as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US,” Scott Perry, a Congressman, wrote to President Joe Biden.

People in the Foreign Office believe that the delay was because of Masood Khan’s last position as the president of PoK.

Also ReadJournalism in PoK: A saga of intimidation, oppression and censorship

Comments

comments

Tags
Illegal PresidentJoe BidenMasood KhanMasood Khan PoKPakistan Occupied KashmirPoKPoK Masood KhanUS AmbassadorUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 28th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.