India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US police solve year-old killing of Indian-origin businessman while another shot dead

US police solve year-old killing of Indian-origin businessman while another shot dead
June 19
12:11 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: An Indian-origin businessman has been shot dead inside a store in the US this week while police have solved the year-old case of the killing of another in the crime wave engulfing the nation.

Preyas Patel and an employee were found shot dead inside a store in Newport News city in Virginia on Wednesday, WTKR TV reported.  And in Lindenhurst in New York, police, who persisted in pursuing the killing of Kinshuk Patel with a machete in his store, finally arrested the suspect, WCBS TV reported on Thursday.

“Thanks to detectives, it’s a good job, one year to close this issue and I request to all the people, please, (to do) justice to all family,” Sanjay Patel, a cousin of Kinshuk Patel, told the station.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew that a customer who visited the 7-Elven store found no one was working and called police, WTKR said. When police went there they found Patel, 52, and Logan Edward Thomas, 35, dead at the store attached to a petrol station, Drew said. He said that police suspect it was a botched robbery and were looking for witnesses and scouring videos from surveillance cameras, according to the station.

The US is facing an unprecedented surge in violent crime and in New York State homicides increased by 58 per cent in 2021 compared to 2019.

Both men were working in retail businesses, which have a high concentration of Indian immigrants, and which, according to a US government agency, have a “high risk of assaults and violent acts”. In Lindenhurst, an official said they had the alleged killer Yoel Atzmon’s fingerprint and DNA blood evidence and a video of him entering Kinshuk Patel’s store, according to WCBS.

Kinshuk Patel, 33, is survived by two sons, 18 months old and five years old, and his wife Ruchika Patel. She went to the store, Dapper Smoke Shop, when her husband had not returned home after closing time and found the mayhem there, the station said.

When the accused killer Atzmon was produced in court, he became “agitated” and the judge ordered him held without bail and to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, WCBS reported. “He should be in jail his whole life because he wasted a life,” Ruchika Patel told the station.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “retail work is one of the highest-risk jobs for workplace violence” and “businesses at high risk of assaults and violent acts include convenience stores, gas stations, and businesses that sell alcoholic beverages”.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian-origin businessmanIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIPreyas PatelVirginia
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 17th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.