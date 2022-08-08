India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US probes reports of Sikh turbans being confiscated at Mexico border

US probes reports of Sikh turbans being confiscated at Mexico border
August 08
14:10 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US authorities have said investigations were underway into reports that turbans of Sikh asylum seekers were confiscated after they were detained at the country’s border with Mexico, the media reported. According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), nearly 50 Sikh migrants have had their turbans taken away, the BBC reported.

It said that the turban confiscations “blatantly violate federal law” and are inconsistent with the US Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) own non-discrimination policies. In a letter sent to CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus on August 1, the ACLU called the seizures “ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations”.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Pineda, a lawyer of the ACLU of Arizona, told the BBC that no proper explanation has been given about what, if any, security concerns a turban could raise.

“It’s just not acceptable. They need to find another alternative and to stop this. It’s dehumanising,” she added. In response, Magnus said the border agency expects its staff to “treat all migrants we encounter with respect”, the BBC reported citing A Washington Post report.

“An internal investigation has been opened to address this matter,” the CBP Commissioner was quoted as saying. According to CBP statistics, nearly 13,000 Indian citizens, including many from Punjab, have been detained by Border Patrol officers at the US-Mexico border in the fiscal year that began in October 2021.

Of these, about three-quarters, or nearly 10,000, have been detained in the Border Patrol’s Yuma sector, a 202 km expanse of desert and rocky mountains that stretches from California’s Imperial Sand Dunes to the border between Arizona’s Yuma and Pima counties.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
American Civil Liberties UnionAmerican4HindusCommunityDiasporaHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianOriginMexico BorderNRISikh asylum seekersSikh turbansSikhismSikhism Vandalised
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 05th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Opening Soon Near You

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.