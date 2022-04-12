India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US professor refers to India as a s***hole, singles out Brahmins

US professor refers to India as a s***hole, singles out Brahmins
April 12
15:27 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PHILADELPHIA: University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax made more inflammatory comments on a national conservative talk show Friday, slamming immigrants who are critical of the US, Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

“There is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-western peoples against western peoples for western peoples’ outsized achievements and contributions,” Wax told political commentator Tucker Carlson on Fox. “It’s really unbearable.”

Wax criticised Asian and South Asian Indian doctors at Penn Medicine, who she said, “Are on the ramparts for the antiracism initiative for dump on America.” She singled out the Brahmin women from India.

“Here’s the problem,” she said. “They are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites and yet on some level, their country is a s-hole. … They’ve realised that we’ve outgunned and outclassed them in every way. … They feel anger. They feel envy. They feel shame. … It creates ingratitude of the most monstrous kind.”

“It’s just kind of sad when you have someone so dumb on the faculty of one of the best law schools in the country,” said Neil Makhija, a Penn Law lecturer, who also serves as the executive director of Indian American Impact, a national South Asian civic and political organisation, the report said.

But, he said Wax was right about one thing — Indian Americans do care about racial equity.

Wax has been enraging people for years with her comments. She has called into question the academic ability of Black students, and in December said the country would be better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration. Penn has condemned her statements in the past, and in 2018 removed her from teaching mandatory courses but has cited academic freedom in declining to fire her, Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginlaw professor Amy Waxnational conservative talk showNRIUniversity of Pennsylvani
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.