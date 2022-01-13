India Post News Paper

US proposing new UN sanctions against North Korea for recent missile launches: Envoy to UN

January 13
11:04 2022
WASHINGTON: The US proposes to the United Nations to impose new sanctions on North Korea for six missile launches conducted by Pyongyang since September 21, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

“On top of today’s designations by @StateDept and @USTreasury, the US is proposing @UN sanctions following North Korea’s six ballistic missile launches since September 2021, each of which were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions,” the diplomat wrote on her Twitter page on late Wednesday.
Later, a US diplomat told RIA Novosti that the US wanted five persons to be included in the list of the UN sanctions.

“The US nominated five individuals for UN sanctions who were designated by Treasury earlier today. We continue to coordinate with partners to prepare the additional three individuals and entities designated by State for UN nomination,” the diplomat said.

Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has already conducted two missile tests: on January 5 and January 11. (ANI/Sputnik) 

