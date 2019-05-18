Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

US reaches deal with Canada, Mexico to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum

US reaches deal with Canada, Mexico to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum
May 18
10:55 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The US on Friday reached an agreement with Canada and Mexico to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum, and the corresponding retaliatory tariffs, a move likely to ease trade tensions between the three North American countries.

Elimination of these tariffs is expected to remove a significant barrier to passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The USD 1.4 trillion in North American trade supports more than 12 million American jobs.

“I’m pleased to announce that we’ve just reached an agreement with Canada and Mexico and will be selling our product into those countries without the imposition of tariffs or major tariffs,” Trump said in his address to the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meeting.

Trump said the agreement is going to be a “fantastic deal” for the US.

He hoped the Congress will approve the USMCA quickly.

“And then the great farmers and manufacturers and steel plants will make our economy even more successful than it already is if that’s possible — which it is possible,” he said.

Earlier, Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The two leaders discussed the United States’ Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum and Canada’s retaliatory tariffs. The two leaders also discussed relations with China, uranium, and the new NAFTA,” a Canadian press release said.

Such an agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico clears a major obstacle to the congressional approval of new North American trade deal called USMCA.

The steep US tariffs imposed last year — 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — became a major stumbling block to ratifying a new North American trade pact negotiated last year by the three countries.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Trump’s strategy has worked.

By acting in the best interests of national security, the President’s imposition of Section 232 tariffs has brought American steel and aluminum plants roaring back to life, providing thousands of new jobs and billions of dollars of investment across our nation, he said.

“These industries are crucial to protect our national security and critical infrastructure, and this deal is another notch in the long line of successes of President Trump,” Ross said.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said the Trump Administration’s deal with Canada and Mexico to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum imports marks another major milestone that gets us one step closer to ratifying the USMCA.

“This administration continues to follow through on their commitment to looking out for the best interests of American companies and consumers,” he said.

Studies are predicting passage of the USMCA would boost our already booming economy by billions of dollars and would add nearly 200,000 jobs to the US labour market, he added.

It is encouraging to see this agreement with Canada and Mexico, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“It is my hope that the Trump Administration will work with the rest of our allies to refocus on standing up to China’s trade cheating instead of recklessly antagonizing our allies and inviting retaliation on American workers and goods,” she said.

Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer described this as a good development.

“I have always said that we should be focusing our efforts on China, not on Mexico, Canada or Europe,” he said.

“It is a good thing these tariffs will be lifted, and we should urge our allies to join us in preventing China’s predatory practices. There are still many other issues that are outstanding before Democrats would support the USMCA,” Schumer said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.