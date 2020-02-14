Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

US ready to meet India’s energy demand; trade talks continue: White House

US ready to meet India’s energy demand; trade talks continue: White House
February 14
16:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The US is ready to supply oil and gas to energy-hungry India as much as it wants as there is a huge potential for bilateral cooperation in the key sector, a top White House official has said ahead of President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to the country. Larry Kudlow, economic advisor to Trump, said that talks are going on between India and the US on a trade deal that could be inked during the visit of the president. He made the statement while responding to a question about the progress on a trade deal ahead of the presidential visit.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was looking forward to his first visit to India this month and signalled his willingness to sign a trade agreement with New Delhi “if we can make the right deal”.  Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to another question on the increase in export of energy to India, Kudlow said there is a much greater potential.

“Could be, hope so. Let’s remove all the barriers. They (Indians) need energy. We have the energy. “When we had our bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister Modi, I said, you give me a number (to export energy from the US to India) and I’ll meet it,” Kudlow said. In his State of the Union address last week, President Trump said: “The United States has become the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world, by far”.

In the last few years, America’s export of energy to India increased from zero to USD 8 billion last year and this year it is expected to increase to USD 10 billion. “Our energy trade touched close to USD 8 billion last year. Mind you, this was zero, a few years ago,” India’s new ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in his remarks at a reception hosted in his honour by the US India Business Council.

“In fact in 2013, I testified before the House Energy Committee advocating US energy exports to India. In 2017, our leadership decided to elevate our energy partnership to a strategic energy partnership,” Sandhu said. According to the US State Department, US energy exports are an important area of growth in the trade relationship. In 2018, India purchased 48.2 million barrels of US crude oil, a significant increase from 9.6 million in 2017.

India and the US have established a Strategic Energy Partnership (SEP) replacing the erstwhile Energy Dialogue. This was done during the last meeting held in New Delhi on April 17, 2018 between Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and US Secretary for Energy Rick Perry.

The SEP has four primary pillars of cooperation — Oil and Gas; Power and Energy Efficiency; Renewable Energy and Sustainable Growth; and Coal. As a first step, they also announced the establishment of US-India Natural Gas Task Force to support India’s vision for natural gas. The two sides also reaffirmed their strong commitment to early and full implementation of the civil nuclear energy partnership, including the Westinghouse civil nuclear project in Kovvada. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is AAP's vicory people's mandate against BJP led CAA?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

US ready to meet India's energy demand; trade talks continue: ... - https://t.co/9YnbZWBvZa Get your news featured… https://t.co/L5QSrDpCiC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2020, 11:01 am

RT @news18dotcom: Indians have been Googling Rishi Sunak's caste after he was appointed as the new Finance Minister of UK. Why is that ev…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2020, 10:54 am

RT @ANI: Coimbatore: Bharatiya Janata Party holds rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Bill. #TamilNadu https://t.co/7A8FumAGZX
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2020, 10:53 am

Abu Dhabi Hindu temple not to use steel, iron - https://t.co/6PbKNjky18 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/LRWB3Gn17W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.