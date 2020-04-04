Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

US records nearly 1,500 COVID-19 deaths in a day: Report

April 04
11:54 2020
WASHINGTON: The US has recorded nearly 1,500 coronavirus deaths in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of fatalities registered in a day globally since the pandemic began last December, it was reported. According to figures from the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), 1,480 deaths were recorded between Thursday and Friday.

As of Saturday morning, the US has registered 7,152 coronavirus deaths, with New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, accounting for 1,867 of the total count, the CSSE figures showed. The US also has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world at 277,953.

New York accounts for 102,863, while other states with over 10,000 cases include New Jersey, California, and Michigan, Xinhua news agency reported citing the figures. Globally, the overall number of of infections has increased to 1,099,389, 58,901 deaths, while 226,603 people have recovered from the disease.

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

