Us rep danny davis hosts drive-thru salute to fathers. Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: US Congressman Danny Davis honored over 200 Fathers from Westside of Chicago in a drive-thru Salute in a parade of cars on June 20, 2020, He presented...

Diwali holiday in Virginia’s Fairfax County Schools India Post News Service CHICAGO: Indian Americans across the country have welcomed the inclusion of Diwali holiday (November four, 2021) in the Draft Calendars 2021-2022 of Fairfax County Public Schools...

Implementation would liberate Mewati Hindus Madhu Patel CHICAGO: The announcements made by the Haryana Government to stop the decades-long atrocities and terror of Islamic Jihadists on Hindus in Mewat (Haryana) is deemed an important step...

Yoga a spiritual system, a journey into ancient India Yoga is a deep spiritual system of attaining ultimate union with the divine, a journey into ancient India’s history! Purnima Nath Although Yoga has become a global symbol of physical exercise and...

Voting safer and easier with Vote-by-mail law – State Sen. Villivalam Himani Sanagaram CHICAGO: A recent Illinois legislation signed in to law ay Governor Pritzker would ensure that all Illinoisans would be able to safely cast their ballots in the November...

Senior Pariwar Celebrates 6th Intl. Yoga Day Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: United Senior Pariwar, Chicago celebrate International Yoga Day with collaboration of Indian Consulate Chicago at DeePark in Des Plaines a suburb of Chicago Approx. 50 seniors joined the International...

United Sikhs always striving for people’s well-being Rhydhima Raj Over the span of 11 years United Sikhs a U.N. affiliated non-profit organization has made news globally, for unremittingly helping people in times of crisis and the ongoing...

Delhi Government exposed over false commitment to COVID patients Harleen Kaur NEW DELHI: Corona has wide spread all over the world. In India where government of almost every state commits to control the situation, Kejriwal’s government also made castles...

Going Back To ‘Normal’? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The inadequacy of America ́s health care, economic, and policing systems has been laid bare by a perfect storm of crises that are hitting...

Rep Krishnamoorthi condemns Chinese aggression Harish Rao CHICAGO: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi observed in response to the ongoing standoff along the Indian-China border, which has already left dozens dead or wounded: “I remain deeply concerned with...

Unpaid Caregivers in America up by 9.5 M in 5-Years, Total 53 M Caregiving in the U.S. 2020 reports Hispanics are the youngest caregivers and experience more financial impacts than non-Hispanic Whites WASHINGTON: A new study from the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC)...

New Property Tax Bill for Illinois Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Second Installment Cook County property tax bills have been posted to cookcountytreasurer.com, where property owners can see how much they owe two weeks before the bills are...

Pres. Trump urged to reverse suspending H-1B and other work visas Harish Rao CHICAGO: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has urged President Trump to reverse his order suspending work visas through 2020: “I’m deeply disappointed by President Trump’s misguided order to suspend these...

India’s economy projected to contract by 4.5% in FY21: IMF NEW DELHI: Covid-19 battered India’s economy is projected to contract by 4.5 per cent this fiscal, said the International Monetary Fund. In the World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecast report, the IMF...

‘Bulbbul’: Allegory of horror “Bulbbul”; Cast: Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay; Direction: Anvita Dutt; Rating: * * * (three stars) Why must women wear toe rings? Little Bulbbul asks...

Anil Kapoor: Labels never really mattered to me MUMBAI: Labels do not matter to him as he believes in his talent, says Anil Kapoor. The veteran actor has explained why he feels this way while talking about becoming...

New York City Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 WASHINGTON: The New York City Marathon, set to take place on November 1, has been cancelled due to health and safety concerns. “Cancelling this year’s New York City Marathon is...

Bravo reveals release date for new song dedicated to Dhoni NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said that he will release a song on M.S. Dhoni on the occassion of the latter’s birthday on July...

Indians streaming over 5 hours of online content daily: Report NEW DELHI: As content streaming picks up pace in the lockdown times, Indian consumers are now engaged with online video across the spectrum for an average of five hours and...