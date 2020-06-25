Us rep danny davis hosts drive-thru salute to fathers.
Surendra Ullal
CHICAGO: US Congressman Danny Davis honored over 200 Fathers from Westside of Chicago in a drive-thru Salute in a parade of cars on June 20, 2020, He presented each a certificate and gift bag.
Multi-Ethnic Advisory Taskforce (MEATF) Women’s Chair Dr. Zenobia Sowell represented American Multi-Ethnic Coalition (AMEC)& MEATF at this historic Salute. News Channel 7& Channel 5 covered this unique and historic event. Both the channels aired the news in their 10 pm News bulletin on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Congressman Davis stood for two long hours in the sun from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on the day.