US reports its second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases on Election Day

November 05
10:28 2020
WASHINGTON DC: The United States reported its second-highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases on Election Day as over 91,000 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Around 9.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the US, including more than 232,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The COVID-19 cases in the US have surged in recent weeks as the cold weather forces people to spend more time indoors, where the infection spreads easily, The Hill reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said the increase in small indoor events and breaking the COVID-19 guidelines have led to increasing cases. On Tuesday, voters in the US who are infected with the novel coronavirus were allowed to cast their vote in-person in the 2020 presidential election.

“Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting,” the CDC was quoted by Sputnik. Those who are either sick or in quarantine should inform polling station staff upon their arrival, the CDC had said. (ANI)

