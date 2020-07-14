India Post News Paper

US reports nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

July 14
13:42 2020
WASHINGTON: The US has registered another record single-day spike of nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases, which took the total tally over 3.36 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. On Monday, the country registered a total of 59,222 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,363,056, Xinhua news agency quoted the University as saying.

Another 411 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toal number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 135,582. With the two new figures, the US currently accounted for the highest number of cases and deaths in the world.

The surge of coronavirus infections has pushed some states, including Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Arizona, to reinstate tougher anti-epidemic measures. On Sunday, Florida reported a 24-hour increase of 15,299, shattering the previous one-day high for a US state by more than 3,500.

