US strengthening Indo-Pacific policies against Chinese threats: Pompeo NEW YORK: Accusing China of posing an “unprecedented threat” to the Indo-Pacific region, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared that the US was strengthening its policies there and dismissed...

India, China talk disengagement at Pangong Lake, Depsang NEW DELHI: India and China military delegates hold talks on Tuesday about disengagement and de-escalation of troops and materials at the borders in eastern Ladakh. Both the countries are locked...

GenNext leaders leaving party worrying sign for Congress NEW DELHI: After Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot may be the next high-profile leader to leave the Congress unceremoniously at a time when the party is grappling to save its image...

Indian-origin leader elected Suriname President NEW YORK: Chandrikapersad Santokhi has been elected the President of Suriname by the Latin American country’s National Assembly, according to media reports. A former Justice Minister, Santokhi of the Progressive Reform...

US reports nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs WASHINGTON: The US has registered another record single-day spike of nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases, which took the total tally over 3.36 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. On Monday, the...

Urban Dev Min Hardeep Puri trashes Cong on Priyanka bungalow extension row NE DELHI: Since this morning a veritable circus has played out on social media where lies and prevarications have dominated the discourse over an IANS special on how Priyanka Gandhi...

Ayodhya seers up in arms over Oli’s remarks on Lord Ram LUCKNOW: Saints and seers in Ayodhya are up in arms over the statement made by Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli that the real Ayodhya was in Nepal and Lord...

Surge of COVID-19 cases in US causes testing delays WASHINGTON: The recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the US has resulted in delays in processing and delivering test results, a leading American diagnostic service company said....

WH urges FDA to reconsider HCQ for COVID-19 treatment WASHINGTON: The White House has urged the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reinstate its emergency use authorization (EUA) for the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), for COVID-19 treatment. Weeks...

Nations heading in wrong direction with Covid-19: WHO GENEVA: The coronavirus pandemic will get “worse and worse” if governments fail to take more decisive action, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned. Director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on...

PM allows Priyanka Gandhi’s request to stay on in Lutyens’ bungalow for some time NEW DELHI: In a remarkably statesmanlike move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to a request to allow Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to retain the 35, Lodhi Estate Bungalow for some...

Let Gehlot prove numbers instead of shunting MLAs to resort: Pilot loyalist JAIPUR: Why did Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shunt his MLAs to a resort in a luxury bus after flashing a victory sign during the CLP meeting called on Monday?...

Lucknow girl stuns all with 100% marks in CBSE LUCKNOW: Getting hundred per cent marks in examinations is no mean feat but Divyanshi Jain of Lucknow has done the impossible. She has scored 600 marks out of 600 in the...

Rohit Sharma to lead over Kohli in Moody’s World T20 XI KOLKATA: Former Australia all-rounder turned coach Tom Moody picked Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli to lead his World XI side, also leaving out Mahendra Singh Dhoni and handing the wicket-keeping...

Pilot releases video of his MLAs strategising in Manesar JAIPUR: Rebellious Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday released the first-ever video showing Congress and other MLAs from his camp strategising in a resort situated in Haryana’s Manesar....

Quick Tips for Beginner Online Casino Players Playing inside an online casino is a pastime that many people enjoy. Picking things up as a beginner is not hard to do, many online casinos are simple and easy...

Why Children Education Plans have become an absolute necessity? Expectant couples have a huge task at their hands, as they need to think about their childâ€™s welfare and future before it steps into this amazing world. Successful parenting is...

PM Modi interacts with Sundar Pichai on tech, work culture NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the...

SC refuses to entertain plea on cancelling Amarnath Yatra NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said it cannot enter into the domain of the executive and district administration, as it declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction...