India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US says Russia revising war aims, will focus on Donbas region

US says Russia revising war aims, will focus on Donbas region
April 05
09:26 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Russia is revising its war aims and will redeploy forces from Northern Ukraine to the region around the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, rather than target most of the territory, said US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan.

Speaking at a White House press briefing, NSA Sullivan said Russian forces will retreat from Kyiv to Belarus, with the plan to deploy dozens of additional battalion tactical troops, constituting tens of thousands of soldiers to the front line in Ukraine’s east.
“At this juncture, we believe that Russia is revising its war aims. Russia is repositioning its forces to concentrate its offensive operations in the Eastern and parts of Southern Ukraine, rather than target most of the territory,” Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

“All indications are that Russia will seek to surround and overwhelm Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine. We anticipate that Russian commanders are now executing the redeployment from Northern Ukraine to the region around the Donbas in eastern Ukraine,” he added.

At the White House presser, Sullivan said the US assess that Russia will focus on defeating Ukrainian forces in broader Luhansk and Donetsk provinces which encompasses significantly more territory than Russian proxies already controlled before the new invasion began in late February.

“Russia could then use any tactical successes that it achieves to propagate a narrative of progress and mask or try to discount or downplay prior military failures. In order to protect any territory, it ceases in the east, we expect Russia could potentially extend its forces projection and presence even deeper into Ukraine,” he said.

Jake Sullivan said that images from Bucha, of the “atrocities” committed by Russia against Ukrainian civilians, underscore that “now is not the time for complacency.”

“The images from Bucha so powerfully reinforce now is not the time for complacency. The Ukrainians are defending their homeland courageously, and the United States will continue to back them with military assistance, humanitarian aid and economic support,” Sullivan said.

The US will announce new sanctions against Russia this week, he added. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
DonbasJoe BidenMoscowRussiaRussia War AirmsRussian President Vladimir PutinUkraine CrisisUS National Security CouncilUS Russia RelationsUSAVladimir PutinWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.