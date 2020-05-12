Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

US sees record high anti-Semitic incidents in 2019

US sees record high anti-Semitic incidents in 2019
May 12
16:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW VIDEO: A total of 2,107 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in the US in 2019, hitting the highest annual tally in over four decades, a New York City-based Jewish civil rights group reported on Tuesday.

Out of the counted anti-Semitic attacks, 61 were physical assault cases, 1,127 were harassment instances and 919 were acts of vandalism, Xinhua news agency quoted the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said.

The 2019 data increased by 12 per cent from the 2018 record of 1,879 cases, the report said. The severe attacks in 2019 listed by the ADL include a fatal shooting in California by a white supremacist on April 27, a fatal shooting at a supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey on December 10, 2019,and stabbings at a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, New York, on December 28, 2019.

Last year’s record high of anti-Semitic incidents was due to a normalization of anti-Semitic tropes, the politics of the day and social media, ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt was quoted as saying.

Calling anti-Semitism “a virus” and “like a disease”, he also said the COVID-19 pandemic this year is fuelling anti-Semitic theories. The ADL started to count the anti-Semitic incidents in 1979. According to an ADL survey on Jewish encounters with anti-Semitism in the US released on April 21, nearly two-thirds of American Jews believe that they are less safe today than they were a decade ago.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Self-reliance is the only way ... - https://t.co/5kI9bNnSir Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #10GDP… https://t.co/BCet4N33K0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 3:17 pm

RT @ANI: When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. In India's self-reliance there is a concern f…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 2:45 pm

RT @ANI: Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov (in file pic), has been hospitalized with the #coronavirus: The Associ…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 1:18 pm

RT @OfficeofJPNadda: Important Message: Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji will address the Nation issues, today at 8PM. https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 10:40 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.