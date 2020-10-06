India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US Senate Panel To Start Nomination Hearing For US Supreme Court Pick Barrett October 12

US Senate Panel To Start Nomination Hearing For US Supreme Court Pick Barrett October 12
October 06
10:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON DC: The US Senate Judiciary Committee will begin the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on October 12, a notice revealed on Monday.
“The Senate Committee on the Judiciary has scheduled a hearing on the nomination of the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States to begin Monday, October 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. and continue through Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building,” the notice said.

President Donald Trump nominated Barrett last month to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
After the Supreme Court announcement, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a statement urging the Senate not to approve Barrett’s nomination before the November 3 presidential election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this month that a vote on Barrett’s nomination would take place regardless of criticism and obstruction by Democrats. The Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. (ANI/Sputnik)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    US Senate Panel To Start Nomination ... - https://t.co/u1pwvOX5uW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmyConeyBarrett #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 5:25 am

    One person killed, 590 injured in clashes in #Kyrgyzstan - https://t.co/9nmbdGopS7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #KyrgyzParliament #KyrgyzstanCapital #KyrgyzstanClashes #KyrgyzstanCurrency #KyrgyzstanNews #KyrgyzstanNewsUpdate #World
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 5:03 am

    #IPL betting: Five people including ... - https://t.co/ijalD35iaM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLinUAE #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 4:57 am

    With spike of 61,267 cases, India's ... - https://t.co/5FylZYArbE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #56LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 4:54 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.