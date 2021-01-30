India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US slams China for ‘destabilising’ actions in South China Sea

US slams China for ‘destabilising’ actions in South China Sea
January 30
11:26 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The United States has slammed China for its military activities in the disputed South China Sea, saying Beijing actions reflect a continued Peoples Liberation Army attempt to use the military as a “tool to intimidate or coerce those operating in international waters and airspace”.

The United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said that Chinese military flights in the past week in the South China Sea “at no time” posed any threat to a US Navy aircraft carrier strike group in the region, Sputnik reported.

“The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group closely monitored all People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and Air Force (PLAAF) activity, and at no time did they pose a threat to U.S. Navy ships, aircraft, or Sailors,” INDOPACOM spokesperson, US Navy Captain Mike Kafka, said in a statement on late Friday.

He also described the intensified Chinese activities in the region as the latest example of “aggressive and destabilising actions”.

“These actions reflect a continued PLA attempt to use its military as a tool to intimidate or coerce those operating in international waters and airspace, to include their neighbours and those with competing territorial claims,” Kafka said. The INDOPACOM spokesperson pointed out that the United States would continue to fly, sail and operate in any area where it is allowed by international law.

“The U.S. has a persistent military presence and routinely operates throughout the Indo-Pacific, including the waters and airspace surrounding the South China Sea and East China Sea, just as we have approached the region for the past 240 years. Our operations are a continued demonstration of our willingness to support a free and open Indo-Pacific for all nations under international law,” he added.

China claims almost all the energy-rich waters of the South China sea. It has established military outposts on artificial islands. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the sea.

The waters have also become a flashpoint in the Sino-US relationship. The United States regularly accuses China of militarising the South China Sea and trying to intimidate Asian neighbours who might want to exploit its extensive oil and gas reserves. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab at site, letter ... - https://t.co/Y7ksaDfL8g Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BenjaminNetanyahu #BombBlastInDelhi #CCTVFootage #DelhiBlast #DelhiPoliceSpecialCell #India #IsraelDay #IsraelIndiaFriendship #IsraeliEmbassy #Political
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 8:15 am

    8-yr-old Indian boy in Johns Hopkins ... - https://t.co/GI4XgiitDX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #8yroldIndianBoy #AdvayMisra #American4Hindus #BrightestStudentsInTheWorld #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 8:10 am

    If peaceful protesting farmers ... - https://t.co/ALI7zaualt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #BritishLabourParty #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 7:01 am

    India pre-eminent ... - https://t.co/Uat171x1sF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmericanSecretaryOfState #American4Hindus #ANtonyBlinken #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 6:25 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.