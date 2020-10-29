India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US Space Force’s 2nd highest official tests Covid-19 positive

US Space Force’s 2nd highest official tests Covid-19 positive
October 29
16:40 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The US Air Force has confirmed that General David D. Thompson, the second highest official in the US Space Force, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “General David D. Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations, tested positive today for Covid-19. He took the test today after learning that a close family member, with whom he had contact, tested positive for the virus,” CNN quoted the Air Force as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

“In accordance with established Covid-19 policies, General Thompson is self-quarantining and working remotely from home,” it added. The Space Force, which has assigned approximately 16,000 military and civilian personnel. was officially established as an independent military service in December 2019.

It is overseen by the US Air Force and does not intend to put troops into orbit. Besides Thompson, several other Defence Department officials have tested positive for the virus in recent days, CNN reported. Adm. Charles Ray, Vice Commandant of the US Coast Guard, was infected earlier this month.

His diagnosis led to the quarantine of Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and several members of the Pentagon’s senior leadership. Since the pandemic hit the country earlier this year, 81,288 Covid-19 cases and 105 deaths have been reported amongst Defence Department personnel.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    2nd Indian-origin candidate ... - https://t.co/oJIKFUKZRF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianoriginCandidates #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - October 29, 2020, 11:29 am

    European nations reimpose lockdowns ... - https://t.co/YOE409SpZO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2ndWaveCovid #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #EU #Europe #EuropeCOVIDWave #EuropeanNations
    h J R

    - October 29, 2020, 11:26 am

    Covid-19 vaccine not likely to ... - https://t.co/9FdNANEZ3u Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Vaccine #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health
    h J R

    - October 29, 2020, 11:23 am

    US Space Force's 2nd highest official ... - https://t.co/R9yXgzgImR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #DavidDThompson #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo
    h J R

    - October 29, 2020, 11:10 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.