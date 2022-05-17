India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US special envoy for Tibetan issues arrives in India

US special envoy for Tibetan issues arrives in India
May 17
09:13 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya arrived in India on Tuesday for a trip that will focus on collaboration on human rights, democratic governance and advancing humanitarian priorities.

“Namaste! Great to be back in New Delhi. Look forward to discussions on advancing US-India shared values of human rights, humanitarian support, and democratic governance,” Uzra Zeya tweeted.
Zeya, who is also the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, is on a visit to India and Nepal, from May 17-22.

The US State Department, in a press statement, said Zeya will also discuss partnering with India and Nepal during this ‘Year of Action for the Summit for Democracy’. The delegation will include United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur.

Zeya was appointed as the special coordinator for Tibetan Issues in December last year.

The International Campaign for Tibet welcomed her appointment as the US new special coordinator for Tibetan Issues and expressed hope that she will work proactively at promoting dialogue between the Dalai Lama’s envoys and the Chinese leadership.

Zeya is the first Indian American to serve in the role. India is home to the world’s largest population of Tibetan exiles. (ANI)

Also Read: Tibetan government-in-exile minister meets US special coordinator 

Comments

comments

Tags
2022 Beijing OlympicChinaChineseCoronaVirusFree TibetOlympic GamesTibet Is not ChinaTibet OccupationTibetan activistsTibetan communityTibetan DiasporaUS special envoy for Tibetan issuesUzra Zeyaworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.