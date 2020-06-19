India Post News Paper

US stands by India in its face-off with China in Ladakh

June 19
17:20 2020
NEW DELHI: The US on Friday made it clear that it stood by India in the stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh where Chinese aggression led to the killing of 20 Indian soldiers.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his sympathies for India, indicating President Donald Trump’s administration support for the Modi government. In a tweet, Pompeo said: “We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation with China.

“We will remember the soldiers’ families, loved ones, and communities as they grieve.” On Wednesday, the US had said that it supports a “peaceful resolution of the current situation” since both India and China have “expressed a desire to de-escalate”.

