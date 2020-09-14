India Post News Paper

US State Dept releases new webpage on China's atrocities on Uyghurs in Xinjiang

September 14
15:22 2020
WASHINGTON: The US State Department has released a new webpage highlighting the Chinese government’s human rights abuses committed against Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang Province in northwestern China.

“We released a new webpage that illustrates the Chinese Communist Party’s abuses perpetrated against Uyghurs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang. The US is committed to leading the global fight against these egregious human rights abuses,” the State Department said in a tweet earlier.

Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times with the two countries sparring over a range of issues including Beijing’s territorial aggression in the South China Sea and the Chinese government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Pompeo has said recently that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours from the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas and beyond and hoped for a peaceful resolution of the situation on the India-China border.

“We call on the Chinese Communist Party to immediately end these horrific practices and ask all nations to join the United States in demanding an end to these dehumanising abuses,” he said in a statement.

The US has sanctioned several high-ranking Chinese government officials in connection to the human rights violations of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. (ANI)

