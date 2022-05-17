India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US Supreme Court rules against Indian citizen

US Supreme Court rules against Indian citizen
May 17
09:16 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court ruled against an Indian citizen who has spent decades in the US and faces deportation after checking the wrong box on a driver’s license application.

The case concerned Pankaj Kumar S. Patel, a citizen of India who entered the US unlawfully in 1992 and was seeking to become a lawful permanent resident. In 2008, however, while his petition to adjust his status (obtaining a green card) was pending, he checked a box on a driver’s license renewal application falsely claiming that he was a US citizen. He was later charged with making a false statement.

Although the charges against him were dropped, the Department of Homeland Security ultimately placed him, his wife and one of his sons in removal proceedings for deportation.

Monday’s Supreme Court ruling makes it more difficult for non-citizens who are in removal proceedings to get a federal court to review factual determinations that were made by an immigration court concerning relief from deportation.

The court ruled that federal courts are powerless to review immigration officials’ decisions in some deportation cases, even when they have made what a dissenting justice called “egregious factual mistakes.”

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for five conservative justices that federal courts can’t review such decisions under immigration law. The U.S. attorney general can grant protection from deportation, but people must first be eligible. In Patel’s case, the result of the immigration judge’s decision was that he was ineligible.

Barrett wrote, concluding that immigration law “precludes judicial review of factual findings that underlie a denial of relief.” (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIllegal Entry in USillegal immigrationIndian citizen in USAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIPankaj Kumar S. Patel
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.