India Post

US to be expelled from Syria, Iraq: Khamenei

May 18
11:38 2020
TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the US will soon be expelled from Syria and Iraq, “where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries”. Khamenei made the remarks in a video-conference meeting with the Iranian students on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“For sure, Americans will not remain in Iraq and Syria, and they will be expelled” from those countries as the Americans “have supported terrorism” and “are abhorred” by the regional nations, he added. His remarks come almost two months after he called the US “the most evil enemy of the Iranian nation”.

