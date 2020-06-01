US to impose new sanctions against Hezbollah

How to Select a Good Online Poker Site in India When you start looking for the best online poker sites in India, you will have several options to choose from. There are many sites and apps that are available and...

Pak spies posed as clerks in Indian Army to gather info NEW DELHI: After two Pakistan High Commission officials who were caught spying on Sunday, an operation by Military Intelligence (MI) found that the men would visit Indian defence personnel posing...

Dubai NRI sponsors ‘ghar wapasi’ flights for stranded Indians MUMBAI: Indian migrants are stranded not only within the country but also abroad and one Dubai-based NRI has taken steps to send them back to their motherland. UAE’s ‘Masala King’, Dhananjay...

World facing biggest crisis since world wars: PM BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the world is facing its biggest crisis since the two world wars amid the Covid pandemic. He was addressing a Bengaluru varsity’s silver...

Floyd death: Nadella, Cook, Pichai express solidarity SAN FRANSISCO: As protests against the death of African-American George Floyd gain momentum in the US, top tech CEOs have come out in expressing solidarity with people of colour, especially...

Baloch woman’s killing allegedly by govt evokes widespread anger NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: The killing of a young woman allegedly by the members linked to the ruling party in Balochistan last week has triggered widespread anger among the Baloch people. The...

Indo-China clash virtually bigger than on ground NEW DELHI: As India and China have enhanced the diplomatic and military engagement to resolve the tension at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, a different kind of perception...

‘Unlock 1’: Hotel industry welcomes move, will follow health safety SoPs NEW DELHI: India’s hotel industry has welcomed the Centre’s norms under â€˜Unlock 1, which allow them to re-commence operations. These norms are part of the fifth phase of the nationwide...

India’s economic revival may take 6 months, say business leaders NEW DELHI: India will emerge stronger from multiple crises of economy, pandemic and super cyclone in the next 6-9 months, say industry leaders, based on the resilience shown by people,...

Union Bank of India cuts EBLR by 40 bps MUMBAI: Union Bank of India on Saturday announced reduction in External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) by 40 bps to 6.80 per cent taking into consideration the recent change in Repo...

US to impose new sanctions against Hezbollah BEIRUT: US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea announced that Washington has planned to impose new sanctions against the Hezbollah movement and possibly on supporters of the group. “New sanctions will be...

Thanks to COVID, many Indie film fests won’t survive: DIFF organizers NEW DELHI: Every year in winters, the small town of McLeod Ganj, also known as ‘Little Lhasa’, engulfed by the Dhauladhar mountain range comes alive with filmmakers and viewers from...

Mona Singh: ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3’ is ‘super real, dark, toxic’ MUMBAI: Actress Mona Singh says the upcoming third season of her web show “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain” is going to be “super real, dark and toxic”. Mona’s character Ananya had quite...

Deepika saves hubby Ranveer’s name as ‘handsome’ on phone MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone shared a sneak peek of her family Whatsapp group, which shows that she has saved husband Ranveer Singh’s name as “handsome”. The actress took to Instagram and...

Virat Kohli only Indian in Forbes top 100 highest-paid athletes NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, remained the only Indian and sole cricketer to feature in the top 100 of highest-paid athletes of 2020 put forward...

3 liquor shops at IGI Airport’s T3 allowed to open NEW DELHI: The Delhi Excise Department has allowed three liquor vends located at Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, to open, officials said on Sunday. Speaking to IANS, an official from...

Among NE states, only Mizoram extends lockdown till June 30 AIZAWL: Among the eight northeastern states, only Mizoram on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown for another month till June 30, officials said. An official release said that in view of...

Don’t spit, chew tobacco in public places: Punjab minister CHANDIGARH: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday appealed to the public not to spit or chew tobacco in public places as it spreads infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and...

There will be more packages for Atmanirbhar Bharat: BJP MP THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Sunday said that there will be more packages from the Centre for Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Chandrashekhar, who is also the vice-chairman of the BJP-led...