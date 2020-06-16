India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US urged to comply with int. obligations to tackle racial discrimination

US urged to comply with int. obligations to tackle racial discrimination
June 16
11:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has urged the US to make immediate structural reforms to end racial discrimination and to uphold its obligations under the relevant international conventions.

In a formal statement on Monday, the committee called on the US government to fully respect the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which Washington ratified in 1994, and to ensure a wide understanding of the Convention among its law enforcement officials, reports Xinhua news agency.

The committee, composed of 18 independent experts, expressed its deep concern at the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the recurrence of killings of unarmed African-Americans by police officers and individuals over the years.

The committee also urged the US government to publicly recognize the existence of structural racial discrimination in society, as well as to unequivocally and unconditionally condemn racially motivated killings of African-Americans and other minorities.

“Systemic and structural discrimination have permeated government institutions for centuries, stripping African Americans of their rights to equal treatment before the tribunals, threatening their personal security, and depriving them of their civil, economic, social and cultural rights embodied in the Convention,” said Noureddine Amir, chairperson of the committee.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Why not give insurance cover for mental ... - https://t.co/bs0XtxT2Wi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/iUlHGBxaKV
    h J R

    - June 16, 2020, 10:39 am

    India to witness an annular solar #Eclipse on June 21 - https://t.co/QgEtYGC4Jz Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/FQi727CEAZ
    h J R

    - June 16, 2020, 10:33 am

    1 in 5 people worldwide at risk of severe Covid-19: ... - https://t.co/7CcEq0x75y Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/lWJHDv9HEj
    h J R

    - June 16, 2020, 10:23 am

    #India-China faceoff: #RSS affiliate ... - https://t.co/L8mhZIiXub Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/B60vjaaFEu
    h J R

    - June 16, 2020, 10:21 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.