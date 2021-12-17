India Post News Paper

US ‘violates’ free trade rules, threatens supply chain security: China

December 17
09:59 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States has been severely violating free trade rules and threatening global supply chain security, Chinese Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on Thursday.

This reaction comes after the United States blacklisted several Chinese biotechnology companies and organisations which it said are involved in using technologies for military applications and human rights abuses.

“[The United States] severely violates the rules of free trade, gravely threatens the security of global industrial and supply chains, hinders the development of science and technology of human-being, and seriously undermines the well-being and interests of people in all countries including the United States,” Liu told Sputnik on Thursday.

The US has been making excuses to suppress and contain certain foreign companies and research institutions by applying measures such as export controls, Liu also said.

In a statement on Thursday, US Commerce Department said that it was adding 34 Chinese entities to its Entity List, meaning that US companies cannot export to the companies without a license, The Hill reported.

US Secretary of Commerce said that China is choosing to use biotechnology to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups.

“The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups. We cannot allow U.S. commodities, technologies, and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to U.S. national security,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

“The U.S. will continue to stand strong against efforts by the PRC and Iran to turn tools that can help humanity prosper into implements that threaten global security and stability,” Raimondo added.

The United States has ramped up actions to target China on right abuses of its minorities. Recently it announced the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over rights abuses. (ANI) 

BeijingChinaChina Economy StatusChina Taiwan Relationsfree trade rulesglobal supply chainHongKongIMFJoe BidenNSA Jake SullivanTaiwanTibetUS NSA Jake SullivanUSAWhite HouseworldWorld Bank report on ChinaXinjang
