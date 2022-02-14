India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

US’ war on terror bred more terrorists: Imran Khan

US’ war on terror bred more terrorists: Imran Khan
February 14
11:57 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the US’ ‘war on terror’ bred more terrorists, adding that Islamabad was virtually a “fortress” during this period, Dawn news reported.

The Prime Minister expressed the views during an exclusive interview with journalist Fareed Zakaria on CNN, which aired on Sunday, when he was asked about his take on terrorism in the broader Middle East.

“The US’ ‘war on terror’ actually bred terrorists. I can tell you from Pakistan’s example because by joining the US, we had 80,000 people die,” he said, adding that the war produced more terrorists as it went along. “I am convinced it’s exactly the same what happened in Afghanistan. These night raids and drone attacks … the US must review its policy.”

Khan said US citizens were being told that the drone attacks were accurate and the terrorists were targeted. “Bombs exploding in villages; how would they only (target) terrorists?” he asked, adding that there was a lot of collateral damage. “I am afraid, the public in the US didn’t know the amount of collateral damage (that happened). We bore the brunt.”

He said that Pakistan was considered a collaborator of the US and, therefore, had to face revenge attacks.

“There were suicide attacks all over the country. We lost 80,000 people.” “But the US has withdrawn and the terror continues,” Zakaria noted, to which Khan said that the attacks now “are much less”. “You can’t compare during the height of the ‘war on terror’ Islamabad was a fortress. You had suicide attacks going (on) everywhere. Compared to what used to happen, terrorism is almost insignificant now.”

Comments

comments

Tags
AfghanistanAfghanistn CrisisBalochistanChina US RelationsHindu Minority In PakistanHindus In PakistanImran KhanIslamabadPakistanUNGA presidentUS vs TalibanUS war AfghanistanUS-China relations
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 11th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.