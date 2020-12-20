Is stage set for Rahul Gandhi’s return as Congress chief? NEW DELHI: Ahead of the crucial election for the Congress chief’s post, Sonia Gandhi in a meeting with party leaders has tried to partially defuse the tension simmering internally and...

Ayodhya mosque will be futuristic in design AYODHYA: The proposed mosque in Dhannipur village in Ayodhya will not adhere to the traditional style of mosque. It will be futuristic, modern and the structure will be round-shaped. The...

Over 400,000 new coronavirus cases reported in US WASHINGTON: The United States has confirmed a record of more than 400,000 new coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in...

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait WASHINGTON: The USS Mustin, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer on Saturday sailed through the Taiwan Strait to thwart Chinese expansionist designs in the region. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...

Cologne Boxing World Cup: India bags 9 medals including 3 gold NEW DELHI: Indian boxers bagged nine medals including three golds, two silver and four bronze at the Cologne Boxing World Cup held in Koln, Germany which concluded on Saturday. The...

Kareena Kapoor pens heartwarming birthday note for son Taimur NEW DELHI: As her son, Taimur Ali turned four on Sunday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartwarming note with a montage of throwback photos of the birthday boy. The...

Netanyahu receives Covid-19 vaccine jab, kickstarts vaccination drive in Israel TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday became the first Israeli to receive the coronavirus vaccine, kick-starting the vaccination process in the country. Prime Minister Netanyahu hailed the...

Rahul Gandhi hints ‘comeback’ as Congress chief amidst solidarity exercise in party NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi indicated his return as Congress president again at an important meeting convened at Sonia Gandhi’s residence on Saturday to end the dissatisfaction prevailing within the party....

Deeply inspired by kindnesses of Guru Tegh Bahadur: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on Sunday morning to pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, said that he is deeply inspired by the...

Biden names Indian-American as Assistant Press Secretary Washington, Dec 19 (IANS) US President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has appointed Indian-American Vedant Patel as the Assistant President Secretary. The announcement was made by the Biden-Harris transition team on...

Biden, wife to receive Covid-19 vaccine on Monday WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus publicly on Monday, his transition team announced. The announcement was made on Friday night by Jen...

Suvendu joins Amit Shah’s mega rally KOLKATA: Dissident Trinamool Congress heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s mega rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Adhikari...

Australia win 1st Test after shooting India out for 36 ADELAIDE: Australia scored a sensational eight-wicket victory against India the first Test, a day-night affair, to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series at the Adelaide Oval. After their...

Barack Obama shares list of favourite films, TV shows of 2020 WASHINGTON: Former American President Barack Obama on Friday (local time) said that he spent this year binging on TV shows and watching movies due to the pandemic and shared a...

5 years of ‘Bajirao Mastani’: Priyanka Chopra recalls glorious experience playing Kashi NEW DELHI: As her superhit film ‘Bajirao Mastani’ clocked in five years on Friday, former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembered the “glorious experience” of playing the role...

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being WASHINGTON: Social holidays improve holiday makers’ overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new...

Ind vs Aus: Visitors record their lowest score in Test cricket ADELAIDE: Virat Kohli-led side might have had a 62-run lead entering the third day of the first Test, but the side squandered the advantage as the batsmen failed to rise...

Trump speaks with Macron to wish him speedy recovery WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump in a recent telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron wished him a speedy recovery after the latter was infected with the novel coronavirus, White...

Mayank Agarwal becomes third-fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs ADELAIDE: Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Saturday became the third-fastest Indian player to register 1000 runs in the longest format of the game. Agarwal achieved the feat against Australia on day...