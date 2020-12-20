US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

India Post News Paper

December 20
11:34 2020
WASHINGTON: The USS Mustin, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer on Saturday sailed through the Taiwan Strait to thwart Chinese expansionist designs in the region.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on December 19 (local time) in accordance with international law, said a release of Commander, US 7th Fleet.
“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows,” added the official release.

Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait, including exercises, training, port visits and operations have increased considerably.

The transit is a clear indication that the US would not tolerate China’s behaviour of encircling Taiwan’s territorial waters and airspace with warships and military aircraft, or its attempt to transform the Strait into Chinese territory.

Recently, the US had cleared up to USD 5 billion worth of arms sales to Taiwan this year. It has also approved 11 arm sale packages to Taiwan to check the expansionist designs of China in the Taiwan Strait. (ANI)

