India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US welcomes agreements signed by India, Bangladesh to bolster ties

US welcomes agreements signed by India, Bangladesh to bolster ties
December 19
11:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (local time) lauded the recently signed agreements by India and Bangladesh to advance ties between their people and countries. In a tweet, the State Department said, “Increased regional connectivity results in more trade, cultural exchange, and opportunities to collaborate on cross-border issues like environmental conservation.”
“Welcome news of Bangladesh and India’s recently signed agreements to advance ties between their people and countries,” the Department further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Thursday held a virtual summit, during which they jointly inaugurated the Chilahati-Haldibari rail route, linking the two neighbouring countries. According to a joint statement, both sides held comprehensive discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

“Recognizing that terrorism remains a threat to global peace and security, both sides reiterated their strong commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” read the statement. PM Modi and Hasina expressed satisfaction over the current state of the bilateral relations based on “shared bonds of history, culture, language, and other unique commonalities that characterise the partnership”.

“They emphasised that relations between Bangladesh and India are based on fraternal ties and reflective of an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcend a strategic partnership,” the statement read.

According to the joint statement, the two leaders welcomed the signing of the Framework of Understanding on Cooperation in the Hydrocarbon Sector, which would further augment energy linkages by streamlining investments, technology transfer, joint studies, training and promoting hydrocarbon connectivity. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Barack Obama shares list of ... - https://t.co/HrzCHC1SgC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #FavouraiteTvShowsBarackObama #FormerAmericanPresidentBarackObama
    h J R

    - December 19, 2020, 6:40 am

    5 years of 'Bajirao ... - https://t.co/BDvzjbIZv4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #5YearsOfBajiraoMastani #Actors #Actress #BajiraoMastani #BajiraoMastaniUpdates #Bollywood #Celebrities #DeepikaPadukone #Entertainment #Hollywood #KashiBai #Movies #PriyanakChopra
    h J R

    - December 19, 2020, 6:38 am

    Study suggests social #Holidays improve ... - https://t.co/z24OmYh0Mt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #HappyHolidays #HolidayIndiaNews #HolidaySeason #HolidaySeasonIndia #HolidaysIndia #IndiaHolidaysPackage #Lifestyle #QualityHolidays #Vacationing #VacationsIndia
    h J R

    - December 19, 2020, 6:36 am

    Ind vs Aus: Visitors record their lowest ... - https://t.co/OrdtLMHKhd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #Natarajan #OpeningBatsmanMayankAgarwal
    h J R

    - December 19, 2020, 5:49 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.