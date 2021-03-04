India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

US welcomes steps to return J-K to full economic, political normalcy

US welcomes steps to return J-K to full economic, political normalcy
March 04
11:38 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday (local time) welcomed the steps taken by India to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with the country’s democratic values.

“We welcome steps to return the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to full economic and political normalcy consistent with India’s democratic values,” said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. “We continue to follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir closely,” he added. He said that the United States policy towards Jammu and Kashmir has not changed.

Stressing upon the strategic partnership with India, Price asserted, “We have a comprehensive global strategic partnership with India.” “When it comes to Pakistan, we have an important shared interest in the region and we’ll continue to work closely with Pakistani authorities on those,” he added.

In February, the United States welcomed the resumption of 4G mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir. “We welcome the resumption of 4G mobile internet in India’s Jammu & Kashmir. This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political & economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K,” tweeted the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department.

High-speed mobile internet was restored on February 5 in the entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI) 

Also Read: Article 370 that gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Best PC Sports Games You Must Try - https://t.co/SAUJhBSqdH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2021Gambling #BestPCGames #Betting #BettingReviews #CasinoBillions #CasinoIndia #DreamzBetting #DreamzCasino #DreamzCasinoCanada #DreamzCasinoLogin #DreamzReview
h J R

- March 4, 2021, 3:10 pm

@ANI: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan (in file photo) will be BJP's Chief Minister candidate in the upcoming #KeralaAssemblyElections2021: State BJP chief K Surendran https://t.co/EgQVQ5RSQi
h J R

- March 4, 2021, 1:03 pm

Indian Consul General Amit Kumar Meets Indian Media - https://t.co/oyOybtLU95 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianConsulGeneralAmitKumar #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 4, 2021, 7:28 am

LA County Combats Hunger in Pandemic - https://t.co/ZCDISPP1sK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
h J R

- March 4, 2021, 7:11 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.