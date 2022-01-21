India Post News Paper

US West Coast's largest art fair returns despite Covid

January 21
10:32 2022
LOS ANGELES: LA Art Show, the most comprehensive international contemporary art show in US West Coast, has returned to the Los Angeles Convention Center as an in-person event despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This kick-off to the city’s 2022 art season will run through Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency. Though rescheduled to the summer last year due to Covid-19 after one-and-a-half hiatus, this year it returns to its traditional spring slot.

Around 80 exhibiting galleries, museums, and non-profit arts organisations from around the world will participate the four-day event this year, according to the show’s website. The show this year will come with environmentally focused programming.

It will examine not just how the environment is represented in art, but how humanity’s place in the world is depicted. According to the show’s organisers, the exhibition will open up an important dialogue about the Earth’s past, present, and future, uniting the community around discussions of the global climate crisis and potential solutions.

The West Coast’s largest art fair will observe the latest Covid-19 protocols to keep everyone safe as the Omicron variant has been spreading rapidly across the country.

Prevailing protocols require all visitors to show a proof of full vaccination or a proof of a negative Covid-19 rapid test taken within 24 hours or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours as a prerequisite for attending the LA Art Show. Organisers also require visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing at all times while at the venue

international contemporary art show LA Conventional Center Largest Art Fair US Los Angeles Convention Center US West Coast Art Show
