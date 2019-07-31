Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

US ‘working hard’ with India to help grow its economy: Pompeo

US ‘working hard’ with India to help grow its economy: Pompeo
July 31
11:17 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The United States is “working hard” with the Indian government to provide the country with opportunities to grow its economy as part of the Trump administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

Pompeo’s remarks came weeks after a delegation of the US Trade Representatives travelled to India for talks on a wide range of bilateral trade issues, in particular on tax and tariffs.

“Our Indo-Pacific strategy is well on its way to bearing fruit for not only them but for the United States, and we have watched these coalitions build out. We’re working hard with the Indian government to provide them with opportunities to grow their economy as well,” Pompeo told reporters accompanying him on a tour to the Indo-pacific region.

Earlier in the day, India’s Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said in Colorado that trade between the two countries has grown to USD 142 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 238 billion by 2025.

He said the next stage of growth will be driven by the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in both the countries.

Specifically, the growth of SMEs in the digital marketplace present an ideal opportunity for increased India-US cooperation, he added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

With your heartfelt music you've held our pulses each time you've sung a tune. Upbeat Birthday, Maestro of Music! H… https://t.co/sb9PSwcKlN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:11 am

Triple Talaq in Rajya Sabha: Triple Talaq law should not be seen from a political prism or vote bank politics: Law… https://t.co/fh5g3KE2Oh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:07 am

Spirituality deals with the eternal present, not with time Read what @Adyashanti says: https://t.co/MquLokD9Lmhttps://t.co/G5t1PzG8J0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:01 am

Co-working as a concept is here to stay. But how to make a co-working environment good enough? Read:… https://t.co/W6CaCw7H6B
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 6:58 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.