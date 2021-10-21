USCIS Implements Employment Authorization for Individuals Covered by Deferred Enforced Departure for Hong Kong Residents WASHINGTON: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) today issued a Federal Register notice with information on how to apply for employment authorization for eligible Hong Kong residents covered under the...

India crosses landmark 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine inoculations NEW DELHI: In a landmark achievement, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to...

Top 11 activities to do in Kashmir on a budget NEW DELHI: Often described as ‘Heaven on Earth, Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places in India that offers a great scenic landscape.Â While this is the perfect place for...

MobiKwik launches ‘MobiKwik Wali Diwali DealSeManao’ NEW DELHI: MobiKwik, one of the largest mobile wallets and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Fintech in India, today announced its festive campaign “MobiKwik Wali Diwali #DealSeManao”, replete with deals...

T20 WC: Top-order has been little concerning for Sri Lanka, says skipper Shanaka ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka might have qualified into the Super 12s of the ongoing T20 World Cup but skipper Dasun Shanaka is concerned over the poor show by the top-order...

Emily Blunt joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ WASHINGTON: Actor Emily Blunt has bagged veteran filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s new film ‘Oppenheimer’. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Emily will star opposite Cillian Murphy in the Universal project, which is...

Amit Shah reaches Uttarakhand to take stock of situation following heavy rains DEHRADUN: Union Minister Amit Shah reached Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Thursday to take stock of the situation arising out of incessant rains. Shah was welcomed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh...

Donald Trump launching social media app TRUTH Social WASHINGTON: The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and Digital World Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive merger agreement and is set to launch a social network named “TRUTH” Social....

Moscow Format Dialogue: Member nations concerned over activities of proscribed terror organisations in Afghanistan NEW DELHI: Member countries taking part in the Moscow Format Dialogue in a joint statement expressed concern over the use of Afghan soil by proscribed terrorists. Russia on Thursday expressed...

Delhi Metro begins training of Dhaka Metro’s operations, maintenance personnel NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started the training of the first batch of operations and maintenance staff of Bangladesh’s Dhaka Metro at its training academy at...

Previous govts lacked political, administrative willpower to fight corruption: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the previous governments lacked both political and administrative willpower to fight corruption. While virtually addressing a joint conference of the...

21 dead, 24 missing as post-monsoon rain wreaks havoc in Nepal KATHMANDU: At least 21 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to landslides and floods triggered by post-monsoon rain in Nepal while nearly two dozen are...

Sri Lankan relics, Mahasangha depart on inaugural flight to Kushinagar COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan delegation including a Holy Relic entourage departed for the inaugural international flight to Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar from Colombo. The inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport will...

Afghan leaders, civilians criticise Khalilzad’s ‘destructive role’ in Afghanistan KABUL: Calling the mission of former US peace envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad a “failure”, politicians and civilians criticised him for his “destructive” role in Afghanistan. US top envoy to...

India-UK agree to continue working to deepen cooperation during 2nd Multilateral Dialogue NEW DELHI: The delegations of India and the UK, during the second India-UK Multilateral Dialogue, have agreed to continue working closely to further deepen their cooperation on multilateral issues during...

Having strong muscles is not a man’s domain: Taapsee Pannu MUMBAI: ‘Girls should only do cardio, lifting is for guys’, ‘You won’t look like a girl if you build muscles’ — it’s 2021 and women are still facing such stereotypical...

‘The White Tiger’ fame Adarsh Gourav bags international project ‘Extrapolations’ WASHINGTON: After entertaining the viewers with his role in Netflix’s ‘The White Tiger’, actor Adarsh Gourav is now all set to feature in the international project ‘Extrapolations’. As per Deadline,...

India reports 14,623 new COVID-19 cases, 197 deaths in last 24 hours NEW DELHI: India reported 14,623 new COVID-19 cases, 19,446 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Of these...

Investment In Environmental, Social and Governance Assets in The Indian Market Is Growing, Experts Say India’s relationship with sustainability has been â€“ and continues to be â€“ a tumultuous one. But things are about to change, according to experts and the latest updates in this...