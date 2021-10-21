India Post News Paper

USCIS Implements Employment Authorization for Individuals Covered by Deferred Enforced Departure for Hong Kong Residents

October 21
12:17 2021
WASHINGTON: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) today issued a Federal Register notice with information on how to apply for employment authorization for eligible Hong Kong residents covered under the presidentâ€™s Aug. 5 memorandum directing Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for 18 months, through Feb. 5, 2023.

DED for Hong Kong residents applies only to certain eligible Hong Kong residents who were present in the United States as of Aug. 5, 2021; who have continuously resided here since that date; and who meet other eligibility criteria described in the presidentâ€™s memorandum. For purposes of this DED policy, Hong Kong residents are individuals of any nationality, or without nationality, who have met the requirements and been issued a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passport, a British National Overseas passport, a British Overseas Citizen passport, a Hong Kong Permanent Identity Card, or an HKSAR Document of Identity for Visa Purposes.

There is no application for DED. Eligibility requirements for Hong Kong residents who are covered under DED are based on the terms described in the presidentâ€™s directive and any relevant implementing requirements established by the Department of Homeland Security.

Eligible Hong Kong residents may apply for an Employment Authorization Document by submitting a completed Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. Eligible Hong Kong residents covered by the presidentâ€™s DED memorandum may also receive travel authorization. Individuals must file Form I-131, Application for Travel Document, for advance parole if they wish to travel based on DED.

Enforced DepartureHong Kong ResidentsImmigrationProtections for Victims of CrimeU.S. Citizenship and Immigration ServicesUSCISUSCIS Policy Manual
