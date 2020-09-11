India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Use recovery from Covid-19 to tackle climate change: Guterres

Use recovery from Covid-19 to tackle climate change: Guterres
September 11
11:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged countries to use recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic to tackle climate change.

“We have a choice: business as usual, leading to further calamity; or we can use the recovery from Covid-19 to provide a real opportunity to put the world on a sustainable path,” he said in a joint press conference with the chief of the World Meteorological Organization on Wednesday for the launch of “United in Science 2020”, a multi-agency report of the latest climate science.

“Our world remains off track — far off track — to meet the objective of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. If things would remain as they are, we would go up 3 to 5 degrees above the pre-industrial level,” Xinhua news agency reported citing the UN chief as saying. As the report emphasizes, short-term lockdowns in response to Covid-19 are no substitute for the sustained climate action needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, he said. “There is no time to delay if we are to slow the trend and limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees. Climate action is the only way to ensure a liveable planet for this and future generations.”

As the world works to tackle both the pandemic and the climate crisis, he urged leaders to heed the facts in the report, unite behind the science and take urgent climate action. Guterres called on governments to prepare new and ambitious national climate plans, the Nationally Determined Contributions, in advance of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference.

He called for six climate-related actions to shape the recovery. First, as countries spend huge amounts of money to recover from the coronavirus, they must deliver new jobs and businesses through a clean, green transition. Second, where taxpayers’ money is used to rescue businesses, it needs to be tied to achieving green jobs and sustainable growth.

Third, fiscal firepower must drive a shift from the grey to the green economy and make societies and people more resilient. Fourth, public funds should be used to invest in the future, not the past, and flow to sustainable sectors and projects that help the environment and the climate. Fossil fuel subsidies must end, polluters must pay for their pollution, and no new coal power plants should be built.

Fifth, climate risks and opportunities must be incorporated into the financial system, as well as all aspects of public policy-making and infrastructure. Sixth, there is a need to work together as an international community.

Guterres described the report as “a catalogue of a climate crisis that is worsening by the hour”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @realDonaldTrump: #NeverForget #September11 https://t.co/vlqqkZa3bR
    h J R

    - September 11, 2020, 12:03 pm

    Sikhs being counted as separate ... - https://t.co/9weBpjuYN2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Fb3YXwbN2L
    h J R

    - September 11, 2020, 10:34 am

    India says Pak raises Ayodhya to ... - https://t.co/Kvsm8Ozlkn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/FkkHU7sDKO
    h J R

    - September 11, 2020, 10:24 am

    'If Joe Biden, Kamala Harris ... - https://t.co/aQKSIDAH1Y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci… https://t.co/pqTQpBNaB6
    h J R

    - September 11, 2020, 10:18 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.