Uttarakhand: COVID-19 test mandatory for people arriving from five states

February 23
14:43 2021
DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday issued an order to make the COVID-19 test mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in these states.

“Due to the rise in COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states have to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand at state borders, railway stations and Dehradun airport,” said Dehradun District Magistrate.
The decision was taken in face of a sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in several states.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday registered 10,584 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,10,16,434 including 1,47,306 active cases and 1,07,12,665 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,56,463 with the loss of 78 lives. (ANI)

 

