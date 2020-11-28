India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Uttarakhand: Virtual classrooms for Class 10, 12 students to begin from Dec 2

Uttarakhand: Virtual classrooms for Class 10, 12 students to begin from Dec 2
November 28
11:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is set to start virtual classrooms for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from December 2 onwards.

This development comes after the meeting of state education department officials on Friday.
According to state officials, virtual classrooms for JEE/NEET coaching will also be held on every Saturday and Sunday.

This comes as the COVID-19 cases have started to decrease. According to the State Health Ministry data provided on Friday, there are 4,812 active coronavirus cases in the state. Besides, the COVID-19 recovery rate in Uttarakhand is 90.93 per cent. (ANI)

 

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will rest of the world support US Policy on Tibet?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Uttarakhand: Virtual classrooms for Class 10, 12 students to begin from Dec 2 - https://t.co/Yjt31hIxyi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - November 28, 2020, 5:41 am

    41,322 new Covid-19 cases reported in ... - https://t.co/0abbNPCd7y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #93LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - November 28, 2020, 5:39 am

    #ISL 7: We have different game plan against Hyderabad FC, says ... - https://t.co/NuizEvcxCs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BengaluruFCCoach #FCGoa #FCGoaOffice #FootballClub #FootballIndia #HyderabadFC #IndianSoccerLeague #ISLNews #ISLOffice #ISLUpdates
    h J R

    - November 28, 2020, 5:34 am

    Abraham Accords will help grow ... - https://t.co/D79LJjn1DU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbrahamAccords #AsiaUAERelations #AsianEconomies #BJP #IndiaUAERelations #IndiaFightsCorona #IndoUAERelations #JaishankarSpeaks #NarendraModi #Political #SJaishankar
    h J R

    - November 28, 2020, 5:28 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.