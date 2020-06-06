Vaani Kapoor on her favourite roles

India demands China to remove its troops, structures from Pangong Lake NEW DELHI: India and China military top brass began talks on Saturday to resolve the stand-off situation in Eastern Ladakh region and de-escalation of forces across the Line of Actual...

‘US playing into China’s hands by exiting international orgs’ MEW DELHI: While the world is still battling with the coronavirus pandemic which originated in Wuhan, China is expeditiously taking over international institutions. Last week, the US terminated its relationship...

COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 48.20% NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry on Saturday said that the recovery rate from Covid-19 in the country stood at 48.20 per cent, from a total of 2,36,657 confirmed cases. Notably, India...

More COVID-19 cases in India, China with more tests: Trump WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that with more testing in countries like India and China, there would be more coronavirus cases. Trump made the remarks while addressing a crowd...

IPL 13: BCCI divided 3-2 in favour of hosting league in India NEW DELHI: In what comes as a major development within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the decision-makers are divided 3-2 when it comes to the venue...

Govt destroying economy, this is Demon 2.0: Rahul NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the government of destroying the country’s economy by not providing cash assistance to the people and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises...

Defying Covid, Jio Platforms raises Rs 92,202 crore in six weeks NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Ltd and Jio Platforms Ltd announced on Friday that Silver Lake and its co-investors will invest an additional Rs 4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms. This is...

India’s forex reserves rise by over $3.4 bn MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by over $3.436 billion during the week ended May 29. According to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves increased to $493.480 billion...

ITC Hotels launches Lavanderia NEW DELHI: ITC Hotels has launched Lavanderia, contact light laundry services now available to customers in various metros across India. The initiative offers strict monitoring of safety and hygiene norms...

Ola commits Rs 500 crore over 1 year to make rides safer NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing major Ola on Friday pledged Rs 500 crore over the next year towards various initiatives globally to enhance safety in mobility amid Covid-19. As part of the...

Vaani Kapoor on her favourite roles NEW DELHI: Choosing between her favourite character — from among “Shuddh Desi Romance”, “Befikre” and “War” — is difficult for Vaani Kapoor. Vaani ventured into Bollywood in 2013 with the...

Badshah: I am doing my bit to spread positivity MUMBAI: Rap star Badshah says everyone is going through a difficult time amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and he is on a mission to add a dose of entertainment in...

Yami Gautam: I would love to maintain the streak of surprise NEW DELHI: It’s been an eight-year-long journey for Yami Gautam in the Hindi film industry so far, and the actress is hungry to explore more stories and genres. She says...

Billie Eilish feels she has become ‘clickbait’ LOS ANGELES: “Bad Guy” fame singer Billie Eilish is not socially active as she feels she has become “clickbait”. In an interview with British GQ magazine, Eilish spoke about why...

Michael Jordan pledges $100 million for racial justice, equality NEW YORK: Basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Nike-owned Jordan Brand have announced that they will be donating $100 million to organisations dedicated to promote racial equality and social justice....

Tennis event to be held with fans in Prague next week PRAGUE: A women’s charity tennis tournament with fans will be held in Prague, the Czech Republic next week, the organisers have said. The tournament, which is scheduled from June 13...

Twitter, Facebook remove Trump campaign video SAN FRANSISCO: Twitter and Facebook have disabled a Donald Trump campaign video over copyright violations that slammed “radical leftwing groups” for the protests across the US. The video posted from...

Black lives matter, will address racial injustice: Zuckerberg SAN FRANSISCO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Saturday tried to address growing unrest among the employees over the poor handling of controversial posts by US President Donald Trump, saying the...

Reddit founder quits board, wants a Black member to replace him SAN FRANSISCO: Tennis superstar Serena Williams’ husband and co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, has quit from his position from the company, urging the board to fill his position with a...