India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Vaccine for priority groups without location bias: Health Ministry

Vaccine for priority groups without location bias: Health Ministry
November 11
12:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Refuting the rumours surrounding the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine administration, the Union Health Ministry clarified on Tuesday that the vaccine would be available to all without any location bias.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan refuted the rumours that the vaccine administration would be prioritised for the population living in metropolitan cities before disembarking to Tier II and further categories of towns.

“The government does not discriminate between metro and non-metro cities/towns or the need of vaccine administration on the basis of geographical location. We would provide the vaccine to all priority groups first, irrespective of region or location,” he clarified in a press conference.

“Whenever regulatory approvals for vaccine administration are provided, we have a plan which would ensure that the vaccine reaches all priority population groups irrespective of the region they reside in,” Bhushan added.

Meanwhile, he also stated that the government is in touch with all vaccine manufacturers, including foreign manufacturers, after US-based pharma company Pfizer Inc reported 90 per cent effectiveness of its vaccine candidate.

On Monday, Pfizer Inc and German biotech company BioNTech had announced that their mRNA-based Covid vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, demonstrated efficacy of 90 per cent in preventing Covid-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis.

“The national expert group on Covid vaccine administration is in dialogue with all the vaccine manufacturers, including domestic and foreign manufacturers. We look at the status of development of their vaccines and also at regulatory approvals where they have progressed,” Bhushan said.

He also informed that the Centre is engaged in discussions regarding logistical requirements of the vaccines if they are required to be stored at temperature as low as minus 90-degree Celsius.

“We are in a position to not only augment and strengthen, but also add to our cold chain capabilities,” he added.

As per estimates, India has more than 28,000 cold chain points, 700 plus refrigerator vans and more than 70,000 vaccinators to assist in vaccine administration. The Health Ministry had earlier told that these have been utilised under the universal immunisation programme and would aid in administration of Covid vaccination as well.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Wll Trump reconcile with the reuslts and concede gradually?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Quad needs to transform into an ... - https://t.co/afdhEj0MyJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #AungSanSuuKyi #Australia #ChineseLair #HongKong #India #IndiaTaiwanTies #Japan #Myanmar #QUADAgainstChina #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina
    h J R

    - November 11, 2020, 12:07 pm

    Is #Pakistan on the cusp of a revolution? - https://t.co/TqQzvIE89F Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - November 11, 2020, 12:03 pm

    @ANI: Supreme Court orders Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and other co-accused be released on interim bail. https://t.co/WveX5XglSl
    h J R

    - November 11, 2020, 10:51 am

    Secret to longer life ... - https://t.co/WGlxi4Ma5f Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ScientificSessions2020 #AmericanHeartAssociation #BalancedDiet #BalancedDietWithChillis #BellPeppers #CHiiliesInIndia #ChiilisInDiet #ChiilisInFood #ChilliPeppers #CHillyBenefits
    h J R

    - November 11, 2020, 10:46 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.