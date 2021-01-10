India Post News Paper

Vaccines offer hope but return to economic growth calls for determined efforts: Vice President

January 10
10:08 2021
PANAJI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that though vaccines offer hope of shielding people from COVID-19, it would take determined efforts to return to a potential economic growth trajectory.

“Vaccines do offer the hope of shielding people from the disease, but return to the potential economic growth trajectory calls for determined efforts. Fortunately, we are on the positive side. The economy is picking up,” said the Vice President while speaking on the occasion of the ‘Legislators Day’ in Panaji.

He complimented the people and successive governments of Goa for the state’s emergence as the most developed in the country with the highest per capita income.

Naidu also talked about the legitimacy of legislators and lawmaking bodies and said legitimacy is critical for the effective functioning of parliamentary democracy backed by much-needed trust and confidence of people.

“Representing people is not a part-time activity and it shall be the prime responsibility if not full-time. Proper commitment to the cause of the people flows from getting priorities right. Those who have no time for people better not enter the legislatures,” he said. (ANI) 

