Valimai the Tamil Blockbuster is all set to hit the OTT platform ZEE5 Global on 25th March

Valimai the Tamil Blockbuster is all set to hit the OTT platform ZEE5 Global on 25th March
March 25
15:57 2022
ZEE5 Global, the largest streaming platform for South Asian Content, is the undisputed winner of the Tamil OTT platform. The platform has consistently delivered fantastic films and original content across genres and languages over the years. Consumers have always been served with fresh content every month, and now it’s time to witness a worldwide digital blockbuster premiere of the year with Ajith Kumar’s action-packed Tamil film, Valimai.

Eng_Poster-2With Valimai, ZEE5 Global is keeping its promise to global audiences by expanding its regional content library and providing viewers with engaging. Starring Ajith Kumar, playing the role of an IPS officer, Argon Kumar who on a mission to fetch a biker’s group on the run from police. Opposite Ajith, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi will be seen as Oolrani, who plays a cop and other talented actors like, KartikeyaGummakonda, Bani J, Sumithra, Raj Ayyappa, Chaitra Reddy, Pugazh, Comedian Yogi Babu, Dhruvan, Dinesh Prabhakar, PearieMaaney, Selva, G.N. Sundar, Achyuth Kumar, Pavel Navageethanand Karthik Raj will be seen in pivotal roles. 

After the roaring success of the film in Tamil Nadu, India, and across the globe, the film will be available to stream on ZEE5 Global from 25th March. A reveal event was organized by ZEE5 wherein the biggest poster ever in India of 10,000 sq. ft., was unveiled, announcing its streaming on the streaming platform.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global, said, “We are committed to bringing our global viewers a wide variety of content choices in their preferred language, month after month with blockbusters and diverse narratives. We’re thrilled to now add to our content library the blockbuster hit Tamil film, Valimai, an action-packed drama which will keep our audience on the edge of their seats. This is a film that cuts across language barriers and is sure to be loved by audiences across the globe. .”

Considered as the most anticipated movie of 2022, Valimai, a clean cop drama with robust action and reasonable emotions makes this film a complete family entertainer. The face-off scenes between actorAjith Kumar’s magnetic screen persona and Karthikeya’s satanic avatar left the entire cinema halls to erupt with thundering response.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. The film features Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in the lead characters. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled cinematography.

Watch Valimai exclusively on ZEE5 Global from 25th March 2022

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available onwww.ZEE5.com.

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

