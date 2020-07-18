Van Mahotsav celebrated by PGSC via Webinar

Jaswant Singh Gandam / Raman Nehra

PHAGWARA: The Pushpa Gujral Science City (PGSC) organized a webinar to celebrate Van Mahotsav and motivate public and children to plant trees; an official press note said 7th June.

Experts in the webinar said that in India forests is a major environmental resource. India is one of the ten most forest-rich countries of the world with rich biodiversity.

According to national forest policy there should be 33 percent forest cover in India. According to Forest Survey of India, forest cover has increased to 69.8 million hectares as per satellite measurements representing an increase of 5,871 square kilometers in 2 years.

But experts expressed their serious concern over forest degradation.

Sincere efforts and awareness is required for saving flora and fauna in our country. This was observed by Sh. Kuna Satyarthi, IFS, Principal Central Academy for State Forest Service MOEFCC, GoI; on occasion of the Van Mahotsav webinar. The program was sponsored by Department of Forests & Wildlife Preservation, Punjab.

Sh Satyarthi said that one million species of flora and fauna are already extinct due to deforestation. Hence 50,000 species are being lost annually that create imbalance in our Eco-system. This occasion is meant to educate and make people aware about the need of planting trees, as trees are one of the best solutions to control global warming.

Dr. Neelima Jerath, D.G Science City said, Punjab should have at least 15 to 19 percent forest area as 84 percent land is under agriculture and horticulture. If Punjab wants to increase its forest area to 19% then more plantation activity is required. The Department of Forests and Wildlife preservation is taking it up under Green India Mission. However, this will be possible only through public participation.

Pushpa Gujral Science City is playing an important role to bring awareness on the environmental issues. PGSC harbors rich floral biodiversity with a cactus garden, herbal garden and avenue of rare endangered species. It has 5500 trees having rich cultural and heritage value and an Ashok Vatika.

DG Science City urged the students and teachers to grow more and more plants for saving our mother earth. People were appealed to on social media to plant trees around their homes and send pictures to Science City. In response 271 people sent their pictures out of which selected pictures were uploaded on PGSC website.

Dr. Rajesh Grover Director Science City also participated in the webinar on the occasion.

