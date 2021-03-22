‘Vande Bharat’ mission brings back over 6.7 mn Indians NEW DELHI: India’s massive evacuation programme triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic has brought back over 6.7 million from abroad. In a tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said: “It is...

‘Trump could be culpable for role in Capitol riots’ WASHINGTON: A US federal prosecutor, who previously led the criminal probe into the January 6 Capitol riots, said former President Donald Trump could be held culpable for his role in...

Kejriwal sets stage for Punjab poll battle with Kisan rally NEW DELHI: Setting stage for his party’s campaign in the Punjab Assembly elections due next year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a “Kisan Maha...

How will Covid vaccines affect travel, workplace SAN FRANSISCO: As several countries around the world mull over the possibility of introducing Covid-19 vaccine passports to start international travel, a new report has warned that a lack of...

Ram Janmabhoomi temple to celebrate Holi for 1st time AYODHYA: Holi, for the first time, will be celebrated with grandeur at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple here. This is the first Holi when the Ram Lalla’s idol is not in a...

Nearly 75mn vax doses administered across China BEIJING: Nearly 75 million doses of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus have been administered across China, a spokesman for the National Health Commission said. “Overall, the Covid-19 response in China...

Ultra-modern sports infrastructure takes roots in India NEW DELHI: As Indian athletes begin to compete well with the best in business, it coincides with the excellent infrastructure that has come up in the recent past. Whether it...

Investigate Param Bir Singh’s links with underworld: Mumbai cop NEW DELHI: A new controversy has erupted featuring former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh with Mumbai Police inspector, Anup S. Dange seeking an inquiry into his connections with “dubious...

US Defence Secy meets Afghan Prez KABUL: In an unannounced visit to Afghanistan, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met President Ashraf Ghani during which they both expressed concerns over the increase of violence in the war-torn...

UAE mediates secret peace roadmap between India, Pak: Report NEW DELHI: The India-Pakistan ceasefire marked a milestone in secret talks brokered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that began months earlier, according to a Bloomberg news report. The UAE,...

Biden says US ‘must change laws that enable discrimination’ WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden says American laws need to be changed in order to root out racial discrimination. In a statement released on Sunday on the occasion of the...

US: 8 people stabbed in fight in Detroit DETROIT: Eight people were stabbed during a fight that started inside a Detroit hookah lounge and continued into the parking lot on Sunday. Early on Sunday morning, eight people were...

Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for ‘Dobaaraa’ NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday announced the wrap-up for her upcoming new age thriller movie ‘Dobaaraa’. The ‘Badla’ actor took to her Instagram handle and shared stories...

PM Modi respects people of all religions, Mamata Didi divides them: BJP’s Saltora candidate BANKURA: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandna Bauri from Bankura’s Assembly Saltora seat on Sunday said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi respects people of all religion while West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata...

India witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,15,99,130 NEW DELHI: With 43,846 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours the total cases in the country reached 1,15,99,130 on Sunday. According to a statement issued by the...

‘Karunanidhi didn’t trust him, how will people’: Palaniswami targets MK Stalin ahead of TN polls TIRUVANAMALAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday hit out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin stating that his father late Karunanidhi did not believe him, how will...

WI vs SL, 1st Test: Holder takes five as visitors’ first innings end on 169 ANTIGUA: West Indies’ Jason Holder took five wickets to help his side end Sri Lanka’s first innings on 169 runs on day 1 of the first Test here on Sunday....

Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘poor’ category NEW DELHI: The overall air quality in the national capital slightly improved but remained in the poor category on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking at 235,...

US Defence Secretary attends wreath-laying ceremony at National War Memorial in Delhi NEW DELHI: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III on Saturday attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in the nation’s capital. After the ceremony, Austin will be...