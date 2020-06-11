Vande Bharat Mission
Advisory for Indian nationals/ permitted categories of OCIcardholders traveling to India by non-scheduled commercial flights
India Post News Service
Washington DC: Advisory for Indian nationals/ permitted categories of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders traveling to India by non-scheduled commercial flights.
- The Government of India has decided to operate additional Air India non-scheduled commercial flights from the U.S. to various cities in India under Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) in Phase III from 11 June to 1 July 2020.
- Tickets for Phase-III special flights may be booked directly on the Air India website for flights starting from 11 June 2020 [http://www.airindia.in/]. Tickets will be available online effective from 1030 Hrs EDT on 8 June 2020.
- The updated flight schedule for Phase-III is available on the Air India website [http://www.airindia.in/images/pdf/Corrected-Copy-of-Mission-Vande-phase-3-schedule-1.pdf].
- Only those Indian nationals and OCI Cardholders with compelling cases and registered with the Embassy/Consulates will be eligible to travel on Vande Bharat Mission special flights to India.
Indian Nationals:
With compelling cases such as those facing medical emergencies or requiring return due to bereavement in the family, students, pregnant women, elderly, or those facing expiry of visas.
Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders:
Minor children born to Indian nationals abroad and holding OCI cards.
OCI cardholders who wish to come to India on account of family emergencies like a death in the family.
Couples where one spouse is an OCI cardholder and the other is an Indian national and they have a permanent residence in India.
University students who are OCI cardholders (not legally minors) but whose parents are Indian citizens living in India.
[Note: The OCI cardholders falling into one of the categories mentioned above will not require any fresh emergency visa].
- Stranded Indian nationals in the US, desirous of availing special VBM flights to India, and have not yet registered with the Embassy/Consulate at (https://indianembassyusa.gov.in/reg_indian_nationals), are advised to do so at the earliest.
- Permitted categories of the OCI Cardholders in the US, desirous of availing special VBM flights to India, and have not yet registered with the Embassy/Consulate at (https://indianembassyusa.gov.in/reg_oci_indian_nationals), are advised to do so at the earliest.
- The cost of travel from the designated airports in the USA to the designated airport in India will be borne by the passenger.
- All passengers will be required to undergo medical screening before boarding the flight and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel.
- All passengers availing special VBM flights will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14-days as stipulated in the Ministry of Home Affairs order dated 24 May 2020 and sign an Undertaking before boarding the flight.
- All passengers on arrival in India will be medically screened and would have to download and register on the AarogyaSetu app.
- All passengers will have to follow the protocols and procedures including Health Protocols issued by the Government of the USA on departure and by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Civil Aviation and other concerned authorities of Government of India before, during the journey and on arrival in India.
- All passengers will be required to sign an Undertaking (Download Undertaking Form), which will be collected from them at the airport before boarding the flight.