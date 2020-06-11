Vande Bharat Mission Advisory for Indian nationals/ permitted categories of OCIcardholders traveling to India by non-scheduled commercial flights India Post News Service Washington DC: Advisory for Indian nationals/ permitted categories of Overseas Citizens...

Social Justice – India Post Exclusive Time and again America is tested for its preamble on social equality and justice that has lasted more than 200 years. Every country in the world has faced some form...

Your weekly future: 8th to 15th June 2020 Aries (21 March â€“ 20 April) The planetary transit is highly favorable in this week. Your social life, relation with friends and relatives and social influence shall be at its...

Your Weekly Future: 1st to 7th June 2020 Aries (21 March â€“ 20 April) In the beginning of the week you shall be happy by seeing new life in your social area. On 3rd and 4th June you...

No difference between river & its waves Sant Kabir The river and its waves are one surf: where is the difference between the river and its waves? When the wave rises, it is the water; and when...

Will Gilgit-Baltistan become a new regional flashpoint? Nilova Roy Chaudhury Indiaâ€™s efforts to assert its territorial sovereignty over all of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) state, most recently by including a weather report of several cities inside what...

Black Lives Matter protests hijacked by left-wing agendas: Aus PM CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said that the recent Black Lives Matter protests in the country has been hijacked by “left-wing agendas”. Morrison rejected calls to tear...

Amid US protests on minority rights, State Dpt official slams India NEW YORK: Even as the US is rocked by protests against the extra-judicial killing and mistreatment of minorities, a State Department top diplomat for religious freedom has expressed concerns about...

India reports nearly 10K fresh cases, 357 deaths in a day NEW DELHI: Five months since the first case was reported in India, 9,996 Covid cases were reported in a day, as deaths due to the Coronavirus crossed the 8,000-mark with...

US to conduct key studies on three possible COVID-19 vaccines: Fauci WASHINGTON: The US government will fund and conduct key studies on three experimental coronavirus vaccines, said the nation’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. “The coronavirus vaccine effort is progressing...

US COVID-19 cases surpass 2 mn: Johns Hopkins University WASHINGTON: The number of COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed the 2 million mark on Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases...

Shehbaz Sharif tests COVID-19 positive ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif, President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a party spokesperson confirmed on Thursday. Sharif, 69, a cancer survivor, was...

India plans to curb weapons imports, focus on domestic manufacturing NEW DELHI: Under its “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”, the Narendra Modi government has decided to soon initiate procurement of arms and ammunition from local industries to reduce import dependence on...

No one can look at India with crooked eye: Gadkari NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of the India-China standoff, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said no one can dare to stare at India with a crooked eye. “We will dedicate...

Eggs For A Healthier Lifestyle If we told you that one of the most nutritious and healthy food products is also one of the most commonly found, will you believe it? You can order it...

Cryptocurrency Exchanges in India: Legal, Popular and Gaining Momentum Over the last two years, events affecting cryptocurrency legislation have taken Indian blockchain investors on an intense ride, which began when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared cryptocurrency exchanges...

Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora seeks probe in Sarpanch killing NEW DELHI: The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) has condemned the assassination of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita (Bharti) in Kashmir and has asked for an inquiry to find why there was...

5 terrorists killed in Shopian in south Kashmir SRINAGAR: Five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said. Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told IANS that...

India, China start withdrawing troops from standoff positions NEW DELHI: India and China have started the process of de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control with withdrawal of troops, guns and combat vehicles from three standoff positions in...