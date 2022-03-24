The future of Indian politics is a test for the Opposition Ram Puniyani The assembly elections results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa have given victory to the ruling BJP of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in four states and...

Experts support India’s stand on Russia-Ukraine conflict at UNSC LONDON: As the global community responds to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, experts have supported India on its stand to remain impartial at the UN Security Council. They were...

German Ambassador to India condemns Putin for ‘bombarding civilians’ in Ukraine RANCHI: German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner on Thursday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for “mercilessly bombarding civilians” in Ukraine. “It’s almost one month of merciless attack on civilians...

PM Modi meets specially-abled painter, calls him source of inspiration NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met specially-abled young Aayush Kundal and lauded him for his paintings. Calling the moment distinctively unforgettable, PM Modi said, ” He is a source...

MS Dhoni resigns as CSK captain, hands over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has resigned as the captain of Chennai Super Kings and decided to hand over the leadership to Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team in IPL 2022....

I will not quit at any cost, ‘confident’ Imran says ahead of no-trust vote ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed not to bow down to the pressure that is being built on him to de-seat himself as the country’s premier, stating that...

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja make first public appearance after pregnancy announcement MUMBAI: Soon after Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on social media, the mom-to-be went to attend her husband Anand Ahuja’s store launch in Mumbai. The fashion icon opted for a...

Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, Brandon Maxwell to host ‘Oscars Red Carpet Show’ WASHINGTON: Actor Vanessa Hudgens, reality series host Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host the ‘The Oscars Red Carpet Show,’ the official pre-show for the 94th Oscars on...

Indian golfers looking to make mark at inaugural The DGC Open NEW DELHI: A new crop of Indian challengers and others from Asia will begin their quest for glory as of the inaugural The DGC Open tees off here at the...

Avinash Sable sets men’s 3000m Steeplechase National Record Thiruvananthapuram:: Avinash Sable set a men’s 3000m Steeplechase National Record to headline a string of good performances in the Indian Grand Prix 2 Athletics competition here at the Chandrasekharan Nair...

Beat the heat n keep your cool NEW DELHI: Climate change has upset the cycle of seasons. Summer now arrives much earlier than it used to, hitting us harder than it used to. Suddenly we are drained...

How to build a great career in Digital Media? NEW DELHI: A great career in digital media, like any other sector, requires appropriate education, skills, values, experience, interest and networking. Before you decide to make a career in digital...

Politics today is either about earning money or fame: Ghulam Nabi Azad NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that politics today have changed a lot as nowadays people enter into politics for earning money or fame. “A...

India at UNSC abstains from voting on Russian resolution over Ukraine humanitarian situation NEW YORK: India on Wednesday (local time) abstained from voting at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Russia-drafted resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Of the 15...

‘Rape is rape, be it by man or husband’: Karnataka HC on marital rape BENGALURU: Marriage is no license to “provide special male privilege or a license for unleashing a brutal beast”, said the Karnataka High Court while refusing to drop rape charges framed...

22,500 Indians returned from Ukraine: Govt NEW DELHI: Around 22,500 Indian nationals have returned from Ukraine to India from February 1 to March 11, the Parliament was informed on Monday. “(A total of) 90 evacuation flights were...

Pentagon says Kremlin’s refusal to rule out nuclear option ‘dangerous’ WASHINGTON: The Pentagon has condemned a Kremlin spokesman’s refusal to rule out the use of nuclear weapons during the Ukraine conflict, BBC reported. Dmitry Peskov told CNN International that such...

‘Gen Bajwa praised Nawaz Sharif for being responsive to military’s needs’ ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shahbaz Sharif claimed that Pak Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Nawaz Sharif always respected him and that...

Rafael Nadal suffers stress fracture in rib, out for up to 6 weeks MADRID: The 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal on Tuesday announced that he has suffered a stress fracture in one of his ribs. The Spaniard further said that he will...