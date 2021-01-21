Vasavi Chakka first Indian-American running for Naperville City Council

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: Naperville community activist and a small business owner, VasaviChakka, announced her official campaign kick-off for Naperville City Council.

Illinois congressional district 8 Congressman Raja Krishnamurthy endorsed VasaviChakka at her Campaign kickoff event on Saturday 16th Jan 2021 saying, “I am proud to support VasaviChakka for Naperville City Council. I think she will do an excellent job. All of you know Vasavi, she is a small business owner, a mom, a wife, and she is a member of the community trying to make difference every day. A positive one for everyone and so, on this Martin Luther king weekend I cannot think of better way of celebrating than making sure that we have the city council Naperville, looks like Naperville

Several dignitaries from Naperville and neighboring cities attended this event and shared their strong support for Vasavi. Among them are former member of the Illinois House of Representatives from the 41st district Darlene Senger, Naperville Councilman Kevin Coyne, and Naperville Councilman Paul Hinterlong. All praised her commitment to Naperville community and endorsed her candidacy for Naperville City Council. Indian community frontrunners extended support to Vasavi. Among them were Uma Katiki, RatnaKapur, Anica Dubey, Krishna Bansal, Dr. Vijay Prabhakar, Ajeet Singh, Martino Ma Santhosh

Vasavi shared her motivation for running for the office observing, “I am running for Naperville City Council because I deeply care about this community; it has been my home for the past 16 years. My husband and I moved here to provide as many opportunities as we can to our kids for them to thrive. Now, I would like to make sure that the same or even better opportunities are available for the people who live and raise families in the Naperville community.”

She added. I will listen to you actively, and be your voice on the council for peace, progress, and prosperity. I will be honored to earn your support and vote on April 6th, and I am humbled by your overwhelming support at this event. I’m thankful to have the support of so many residents as I begin my campaign for city council.

