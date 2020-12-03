Vastu Shastra tips for the main door/entrance

PURNIMA GOSWAMI SHARMA

The main door should be bigger than any other door in the house and should open in a clockwise manner. Avoid having three doors in a line; parallel to the main door, as this is considered as a serious Vastu defect and can affect the happiness in the home.

Materials used for the main door

A wooden door is considered most auspicious for the main entrance.

South direction: the door should have a combination of wood and metal.

West: should have metal work.

Northern door: should have more of silver color.

East: should be made of wood and adorned with limited metal accessories.

Main door and its visibility as per Vastu

Both, Vastu Shastra and Feng Shui principles suggest that the main door should be prominent, visible and easily identifiable. Adding your house number or even your name are good ways to make the main entrance stand out. It is also better to have a simple nameplate on the door, rather than going in for engravings for ornamentation.

Remember that the main door should be seven ft. in height with a width of at least three ft. Big doors bring in more energy into the house. So, avoid short doors. Also, all the other doors in the house should be shorter in height. The back door should not be used by owners as the main entrance. It can be used by your domestic help or other staff.

Decorating the area around the main door

Cleanliness, especially around the main entrance, attracts positive energy in the home. Do not keep dustbins, broken chairs or stools, near the main door, cautions Kajaal Rohira, a holistic healer from Mumbai.

“The area surrounding the main door, should have adequate light. Never place a mirror opposite to main entrance, which reflects the main door, as it will cause the energy to bounce back,” says Rohira.

Tanya Sinha, a homemaker from Delhi, rejected almost a dozen flats, as the main entrance of the house was not according to Vastu Shastra, before buying a home with an entrance in the east. “The main door of my house has been artistically designed, with a matte gold finish. It has a carved swastika design and a gold-culturednameplate on it. The main entrance exudes a warm welcome and I have also placed a lovely yellow lamp at the entrance,” she explains.

The main door should always have a threshold, (marble or wood), as it is believed that it absorbs negative vibes and allows only positive energy to pass through. Decorate the main door with divine symbols like, Om, swastika, cross, etc., and put rangolis on the floor, as they are considered auspicious and invite good fortune.

Vastu dos and don’ts for the main door

Always have a bright light at the entrance but avoid red lights. The main door should be well lit in the evening. Never place a mirror opposite the main door.

Decorate the entrance with green plants, if there is space. The main door should open at 90 degrees, without any obstacles in the way. Ensure that it opens in a clockwise direction. Ensure that the hinges are oiled regularly and door accessories are polished. There should not be any broken or chipped wood, or missing screws at the entrance. Extra nails must be removed.

Always put up a nameplate. A metal nameplate is recommended, if the door is in the north or west direction. Use a wooden nameplate, if the door is in the south or east direction. Torans are also good, as decorations for the main door. Use only superior quality wood and note that the height of the door should be greater than other doors in your home.

Bathrooms should not be placed close to the main door. Animal statues and other figures or even fountains and water-elements should be avoided near the main door. Do not paint the main door in black color.

What to avoid at the main entrance of your house?

Most often, people keep the shoe racks close to the main door of their house. It helps them to remove their footwear and keep it away, as soon as they enter the home. While it is convenient, it should be avoided. The same holds true for dustbins and broken furniture.

In big cities, you do not have much control over the layout of your home. However, if you are buying a property, check that the main door does not face another person’s entrance. This can create problems. Shadows cast by another person’s main door or even a plant, are not good for your house.

Avoid sliding doors at the entrance of your home. Even circular-shaped doors must not be used. They may look fashionable but do not abide by the rules of Vastu. Stick to simple, superior quality door for the entrance. Wood is a preferred choice and it is also said to correct any dosha. It is also recommended that there should be a threshold at the main door. Do ensure that the house is not on the same level as the ground. This signifies the positive environment inside the house, as against the negative energy that is outside. The threshold acts as a barrier for the entry of bad vibes and also prevents loss of wealth. If there are stairs, these should be in odd numbers. Similarly, a doormat is important. When you dust the feet before you step inside the home, it signifies leaving all sorts of negative energies outside the home.

A septic tank should never be placed near the entrance of a main door.

Avoid placing the main door in a corner of the house. The corners of the house must be left empty, to ensure wellness of the inhabitants.

It is also advisable that your main entrance should be well lit, just the way you want your mood to be lit up. Use warm lights and never opt for dark, dingy entrances. It is both, unwelcoming and distressing. Check for dents or scratches on the main door, as these are not advisable. Cracked doors can lead to loss of respect.

The foyer is also important, as per Vastu. A well-decorated foyer space does wonders to the home and its inhabitants. Unfortunately, not everyone in urban areas can afford such homes, due to lack of space. However, if you can afford it, the ideal positioning of a house is one where a narrow passage leads into a wider space.

Best positions for placing the main door

Refer to the image below, for the best direction to place your main door. 1 stands for the best position and the others are marked consecutively in the figure.

Here’s why certain directions are better than others:

Northeast: Like the figure shows, northeast is the most auspicious, when it comes to placing your main door. This is also a direction that derives immense energy owing to its exposure to the sun in the morning. It adds vitality and energy into the house and its inhabitants.

North: It is believed that this placement can bring wealth and fortune to the family and hence, it is the second-best direction to place your main door or entrance.

East: Not a very ideal location but the east direction is said to enhance your power. It also adds to the festivity.

Southeast: Never settle for southwest. Choose the southeast if there is no other option.

Northwest: If there is no other option and you must have the entrance in the north direction, ensure that it is the northwest direction. The benefits of the evening sun and prosperity can be welcomed this way.housing.com

