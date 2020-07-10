India Post News Paper

Vedic Mathematics: India’s gift to the world

July 10
15:43 2020
Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: Vedic Mathematics, an ancient system of mathematics based on sixteen Sanskrit mathematical formulae/sutras from Atharva Veda, can be used to solve any mathematical problem whether it’s arithmetic, algebra, geometry, or trigonometry, mentally!

As the sutras were passed down over time, they got lost. However, thankfully to Jagadguru Swami Sri Bharati Krishna Tirtha ji Maharaja, the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Mutt in Puri between 1911 and 1918, they were re-discovered. Vedic Mathematics is more than many times faster than conventional mathematics.  A normal student to

calculate 9998 x 9997 it took 85 seconds to compute the answer correctly, whereas with the Vedic method of multiplication, he could do it in about 5 seconds. Not only did he become more confident in his ability, bubbling with energy and high self-esteem, but he also wanted to solve more problems, showing a remarkable increase in his interest.

Twenty years ago, Gayathri Raj was volunteering for Jeeyar Educational Trust in both technical developments, as well as in daily activities. When they started a summer camp for the first time in Chicago area, she introduced Vedic Mathematics in addition to their customary activities: shlokas, bhajans, music, and art. Impressed with her, Shri HH China Jeeyear Swamy, a spiritual guru, wanted Gayathri to write a book on Vedic Mathematics so that he could introduce it to his Vedic students at ashrama.

This was a great opportunity and she authored the book Vedic Maths Made Easy in 2016 and dedicated it to the Guru. She proceeded to design Vedic Math course curriculum, prepared material, and trained others under train-the-trainers program, for both Jeeyar Educational Trust and North-South Foundation. 

She educated over 1000 students, trained more than 100 coaches, and conducted classes for 32 different camps and events, and provided services for seven different organizations.

She is an Electronics and Communication engineering grad from OU.  She has master’s in computer science from UIUC.  She has done further studies in Data Science at John Hopkins University.  Her passion for STEM has led her to learn subject like Vedic Math. In fact, in her spare time, Gayathri has written several articles on Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Embedded Systems.

