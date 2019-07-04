Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Vemuri Murthy gets Humanitarian Global Health Award

Vemuri Murthy gets Humanitarian Global Health Award
July 04
12:20 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Dr Vemuri Murthy, Chair, Chicago Medical Society Board Of Trustees, has added one more feather to his cap of achievements by receiving the Humanitarian Global Health Award of the Institute Of Medicine Of Chicago June 27 at the 104 th Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner.
John Auerbach, President and CEO of Trust for America’s Health and former Health Commissioner Of Boston and Dr Ursula Bauer, Senior Advisor to the US Surgeon General were the guest speakersVemuri Murthy gets Humanitarian Global Health Award

Dr Jay Shannon, CEO of John Stroger Jr Hospital Systems Of Cook County, Dr Lisa Rosenberg , Associates Dean at Rush University, Dr Dharmapuri Vidyasagar Of University If Illinois and Dr Vijay Prabhakar, MEATF Founder were among those who attended the event at Spertus Institute,610 S. Michigan Ave , Chicago.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.