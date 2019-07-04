Interaction with 100 Congressional officials on HAF Advocacy Day NEELA PANDYA WASHINGTON: For the 16th consecutive year, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) assembled a delegation of supporters in the nation’s capital to meet with elected officials and discuss strengthening...

Aashadh ka ek din takes viewers through journey of emotions ARCHNA ASTHANA Like the sweet smell and the endless possibilities of the first rains, the play Aashadh ka ek din takes us on a journey, drenched with emotions of love,...

Rathyatra in Boston attracts over 3,000 participants GEETHA PATIL BOSTON: The ISKCON Boston temple organized one of its biggest festivals, Ratha Yatra, which is a public procession with a chariot with idols of Jagannath (Vishnu avatar), Balabhadra...

Vemuri Murthy gets Humanitarian Global Health Award India Post News Service CHICAGO: Dr Vemuri Murthy, Chair, Chicago Medical Society Board Of Trustees, has added one more feather to his cap of achievements by receiving the Humanitarian Global...

Gujarati Samaj of Chicago organizes annual picnic JAYANTI OZA Chicago: The Gujarati Samaj of Chicago (GSC) organized its annual picnic at Ned Brown Preserve (Busse Wood) in Elk Grove Village a northside suburb of Chicago. More than...

Incredible India road show held in San Francisco VIDYA SETHURAMAN SAN FRANCISCO: An “Incredible India Roadshow 2019” was organized in The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, June 28 by the Ministry of Tourism of India, in association with the Embassy...

FIA holds annual curtain raiser NEW YORK: Federation of Indian Association of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut held its 26th Curtain Raiser at the Indian Consulate unveiling the 2019 theme of ‘ Support our...

Fremont Hindu Temple to hold Jagannath Rathyatra LAKSHMI IYER India Post News Service FREMONT, California: After the success of Punah Pranprathishtha or the re-establishment of divine life energy in the idols, THE Fremont Hindu Temple is all...

Malta firm urged to withdraw Lord Ganesha online slot gambling game MADHU PATEL CHICAGO: A large number of Indian Americans in Chicagoland and across Midwest are highly upset that Pocket Games Soft (PG Soft), a mobile game development company based in...