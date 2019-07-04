Vemuri Murthy gets Humanitarian Global Health Award
India Post News Service
CHICAGO: Dr Vemuri Murthy, Chair, Chicago Medical Society Board Of Trustees, has added one more feather to his cap of achievements by receiving the Humanitarian Global Health Award of the Institute Of Medicine Of Chicago June 27 at the 104 th Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner.
John Auerbach, President and CEO of Trust for America’s Health and former Health Commissioner Of Boston and Dr Ursula Bauer, Senior Advisor to the US Surgeon General were the guest speakers
Dr Jay Shannon, CEO of John Stroger Jr Hospital Systems Of Cook County, Dr Lisa Rosenberg , Associates Dean at Rush University, Dr Dharmapuri Vidyasagar Of University If Illinois and Dr Vijay Prabhakar, MEATF Founder were among those who attended the event at Spertus Institute,610 S. Michigan Ave , Chicago.