Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Verdict in Musharraf treason case to be announced on Dec 17: Pak court

Verdict in Musharraf treason case to be announced on Dec 17: Pak court
December 05
17:11 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: The verdict in the high treason case against former Pakistan dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf would be pronounced on December 17, a special court announced on Thursday.

Last week, the special court ordered 76-year-old Musharraf to record statement by December 5 in the treason case after the Islamabad High Court (IHC), after hearing the petitions filed by Dubai-based Musharraf and the Pakistan government, stopped the special court from issuing the verdict on November 28.

The statement was made by a three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, which was conducting a hearing of the case against the former president on Thursday, Geo News reported.

The new prosecution team’s lawyers informed the court that they needed more time to prepare for the case.

Justice Seth said thatno postponement will be allowed and an order in writing should be submitted stating that arguments would be completed by December 17.

Adjourning proceedings till December 17, Justice Seth said they would hear the arguments in the next proceeding and announce the verdict, Dawn News reported.

They (prosecutors) should keep aside other cases and fight this case, Justice Seth was quoted as saying by the report.

He said that the judges had come from various parts of the country for the special court.

“This is a special case and this is a special court,” Justice Seth remarked.

The special court had on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the high treason case against Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, and had ruled that a verdict would be announced on November 28 on the basis of the available record.

The high treason trial of the former military dictator for clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007, filed during the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, has been pending since 2013.

He was booked in the treason case in December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year.

But due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former military dictator lingered on and he left Pakistan in March 2016 with the nod of superior courts as well as the interior ministry for medical treatment.

According to previous Pakistani media reports, Musharraf had amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by the build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues in the body, and is under medication. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should National Register of Citizens (NRC) cover the whole of India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#UAE-based #Indian kid's robot to be showcased at Dubai Expo - https://t.co/F1Phd9Byg9 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/FxaklFLi87
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 5, 2019, 11:49 am

Kashmir economy suffered losses of Rs 15000 cr since August: Trade body - https://t.co/Mllyx1MnMD Get your news fe… https://t.co/6Zn1cSUfzZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 5, 2019, 11:46 am

Tight security ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary - https://t.co/qNnws7H5Ql Get your news featured use… https://t.co/UHreSLAA4Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 5, 2019, 11:43 am

Verdict in Musharraf treason case to be announced on Dec 17: Pak court - https://t.co/y4Aa7plpJE Get your news fea… https://t.co/I2sNdGKfZR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 5, 2019, 11:41 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.