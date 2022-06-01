Vermont State Senator Kesha Ram looking for US House of Representative
India Post News Service
CHICAGO: State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is running to represent Vermont in the U.S. House of Representatives. The first woman of color—her father is Indian and her mother is Jewish—in the Vermont Senate, she has served for more than ten years in the State legislature, where she has fought for preschool education, legal advocacy for victims of domestic violence, and municipal civic engagement.
She is a graduate of the University of Vermont, with a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
“The Vermont dream is a dream that many of us share and yet so many of us are made to feel like we don’t belong in rural places and spaces. And I can tell you that electing me, the daughter of immigrants, to Washington in this race, would change the conversation about what’s happening in rural America,” she said.
