Punjabi singers regale audience at “Rangla Punjab” event Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: The Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago (PCS) event “Rangla Punjab” to celebrate Vaisakhi festival, was held on May 21, 2022 at the Yellow Box Theater, Naperville, Illinois....

Grand Opening of Sky River Casino Coming Soon! A New Gaming Destination in Elk Grove, California Sky River Casino, the much anticipated and long-awaited new gaming destination in Northern California is scheduled for grand opening in Fall 2022....

Miss Himani performs ‘Himani’s Happiness Hub’ for Bharatiya Seniors Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: More than 600 Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago attended ‘Himani Happiness Hub’ program on Saturday May 21, 2022 at Rana Regan Center in Carol Stream, a Chicago suburb...

Vermont State Senator Kesha Ram looking for US House of Representative India Post News Service CHICAGO: State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is running to represent Vermont in the U.S. House of Representatives. The first woman of color—her father is Indian and...

Chicago Central Driver Facility to reopen on July 5 at new location Babu Tangewala CHICAGO: Secretary of State Jesse White announced the Chicago Central Driver Services facility, 100 W. Randolph St. on the concourse level in downtown Chicago, permanently closed on Friday,...

Honoring the Legacy of Vincent Chin – Strengthening Cross-Racial Solidarity against rising tide of racist violence Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Chinese American Vincent Chin, 27, was beaten in the head with a baseball bat by two white autoworkers in Detroit on June 19, 1982....

Multi-faith clergy holds candlelight vigil for Texas victims India Post News Service RenoArea religious leaders belonging to diverse religions and denominations are holding candlelight vigil and offering prayers for May 24 Texas elementary school mass-shooting victims at Saint...

Mangalsutra Designs for the Modern Woman We have all seen gold and black necklace being put around the bride’s neck during the wedding ceremony. This mangalsutra necklace has a long history in the Indian culture and...

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village Moosa in Mansa MANSA: Late Punjabi Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated on Tuesday at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district of Punjab. His body was taken from...

Centre clears entire GST compensation dues till May 31 by releasing Rs 86,912 cr NEW DELHI: The central government on Tuesday said that it has cleared the entire amount of GST compensation payable to states up to May 31, 2022, by releasing an amount...

BTS visits White House, says ‘devastated’ by anti-Asian hate crimes WASHINGTON: Popular South Korean Grammy-nominated band BTS visited the White House on Tuesday (local time) and said that they are devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes. “Equality begins...

Ayodhya: CM Yogi lays foundation stone of Ram Mandir’s ‘Garbha Griha’ AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the ‘Shila Pujan’ ceremony and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on...

Normal monsoon expected across India: IMD NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday announced that the crucial-for-farming southwest monsoon in the country as a whole is most likely to be normal with a quantitative...

PM talks about tourist arrivals in Ladakh, Digital India SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday talked about the arrival of tourists in Ladakh, Central government schemes like Digital India and did a pep talk while complimenting a beneficiary...

US Second Amendment was never absolute in gun control push: Biden WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said that the Second Amendment, which protects the right to keep and bear arms, to the nation’s constitution “was never absolute” in gun control push....

Indian origin British police officer could sue UK govt LONDON: Neil Basu, an Indian-origin British police officer, is said to be considering his legal options after he was reportedly overlooked for the post of director-general of Britain’s National Crime...

In poll booster, Hardik Patel set to join BJP GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel who recently quit Congress on Tuesday confirmed that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Patel told ANI that he would be joining the...

Shimla: PM Modi transfers Rs 21,000 cr to over 10 cr farmers SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The Tuesday transfer is...

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police detain 6 suspects from Uttarakhand DEHRADUN: Punjab Police on Monday detained six people from Dehradun’s Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, said STF sources. According to the sources,...