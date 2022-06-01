India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Vermont State Senator Kesha Ram looking for US House of Representative

Vermont State Senator Kesha Ram looking for US House of Representative
June 01
18:34 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is running to represent Vermont in the U.S. House of Representatives. The first woman of color—her father is Indian and her mother is Jewish—in the Vermont Senate, she has served for more than ten years in the State legislature, where she has fought for preschool education, legal advocacy for victims of domestic violence, and municipal civic engagement.

She is a graduate of the University of Vermont, with a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

“The Vermont dream is a dream that many of us share and yet so many of us are made to feel like we don’t belong in rural places and spaces. And I can tell you that electing me, the daughter of immigrants, to Washington in this race, would change the conversation about what’s happening in rural America,” she said.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian-Americans discriminatedIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginKesha RamNRIState Senator Kesha Ram HinsdaleVermont State Senator Kesha Ram
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 03rd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.